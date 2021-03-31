3 Scrumptious mutton dishes to make at home

From mutton soup to mutton biryani, there are many lip-smackingly delicious dishes that can be made with mutton. So we have for you 3 such delectable mutton recipes that you can easily make at home and pamper your tastebuds.

Mutton is a meat that is used in dishes worldwide, from hamburgers and roasts to stews and curries. It is delicious, tender, and succulent. Many scrumptious dishes can be prepared from this delectable meat. It is easily available and can be cooked in a variety of forms with varying flavour profiles.

From the famous and incredibly comforting mutton stew and mutton soup to the quintessential Indian-style mutton biryani, we have for you some popular and lip-smacking mutton recipes that you can try at home and indulge in the goodness of this flavoursome meat.

Mutton Stew

Heat some butter in a pan and add 1 medium-sized chopped onion to it. Saute it for a few minutes and then add 500 grams of chopped mutton pieces. Add 1 ½ cup of all-purpose flour to the pan and mix well. Add 3 cups of water. Now add 2 tbsp of chopped beans, 3 tbsp of chopped carrots. ½ cup of chopped potatoes and 1 tsp of grated nutmeg. Season with 1 tbsp turmeric powder, 1 tbsp red chilli powder, and a pinch of salt. Cook for 5 minutes and then serve it.

Mutton Soup

Wash and add 500 grams of mutton in a pressure cooker in 3 cups of water and season it with a pinch of salt, ½ tsp turmeric powder and 1 tbsp ginger garlic Add some roughly chopped onions and green chillies to it and saute for 7-10 minutes on medium heat. Mix well to coat the mutton pieces with the spices and then close the lid of the cooker. Turn off the flame after 5 whistles and serve.

Mutton Biryani

In a pressure cooker, add 2 cloves and a bay leaf. Add some finely chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, and onions. Put some salt, 2 tsp red chilli powder, and a pinch of garam masala. Add 500 grams of mutton and 2 cups of water and cook it on high heat for 3 minutes. Heat some oil in a pan and add 2 cloves and a bay leaf, some chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, and finely chopped onions. Add the mutton and cook it on high heat for 2 minutes till it turns brown. To this, add 2 tsp curd. Season with 1 tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp garam masala, and a pinch of salt. Wash and add 2 cups of rice to the pan. Now add the water in which the mutton had been pressure cooked. Cook for 10-15 minutes and serve hot.

