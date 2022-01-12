3 Traditional foods you must cook this Lohri

It's New Year, we are again here to welcome the first winter festival with utter zeal, enthusiasm, dance, and dhol. Lohri is here, and from the preparation of delicacies made with peanuts, gur, and til to delectable savouries, Punjabis are all set to celebrate. The festival is all about getting together with the family and treating yourself to some traditional mouth-watering dishes.

Here are 3 authentic recipes for the festival that you can include in your Lohri Thali to enjoy with your near and dear ones.

1. Sarson Da Saag and Makkai Ki Roti

A popular and healthy green coloured Punjabi gravy recipe made with boiled and mashed mustard and spinach leaves; it makes a perfect dish for serving in the Lohri Thaali. Sarson Da Saag goes best with the combination of Makkai Ki Roti and some Gur. Both the saag and roti topped with homemade butter add as a fit for a king. This combination is a classic winter food delicacy that is hard to resist.

2. Til Ki Barfee

This sweet delicacy is a traditional recipe made from a handful of ingredients - sesame seeds, khoya, ghee, and sugar, which can surely give you a sugary delight. Til as an ingredient works to keep you warm and healthy during the winter season. You can even flavour the savoury with cardamom powder or kewra. Eating this exceptional delicacy will actually make you sink into the festival.

3. Gur Ka Halwa

Gur Ka Halwa is a delicious dessert that has an amazing taste and can be easily made at home within minutes. A handful of kitchen-friendly ingredients soaked in generous doses of ghee, semolina, and jaggery is all you need to make this wonderful sweet recipe. Garnish the dish with chopped pistachio or almonds, and enjoy the recipe in the comforts of your home.

Try these recipes and give a kick start to the festival of joy with great food and celebrations.

