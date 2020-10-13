33 Dishes in 60 minutes: This 10 year old Kerala girl sets a record with her culinary skills

Saanvi, a 10-year-old girl from Kerala dished out 33 food items in less than an hour that earned her a place in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. Find out how!

Daughter of Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Prajit Babu and Manjma belonging to Ernakulam, a district of Kerala, has gone and set a record in the Asia Book of Records as well as the India Book of Records for cooking 33 food items in less than an hour.

The record has been set for preparing the maximum amount of food dishes prepared by a girl.

Saanvi, the 10-year-old girl, cooked 33 dishes in an hour including some major food items of South India like ildi, corn fritters, fried rice, uttapam, appam and sandwich, papdi chaat, waffle, mushroom tikka, paneer tikka, chicken roast, pancake amongst others.

This event was organised at her residence and was observed by the Asia Book of Records online as Saanvi swiftly managed to dish out all the amazing food items.

Saanvi’s inspiration to cook and hone her skills came from her mother, a star chef and a reality cookery show finalist as she was always fascinated by food and she started cooking at a very early age, helping her mother in the kitchen.

Besides this, Saanvi has also been part of some esteemed children’s cookery shows and has been recognised several times before for her culinary talent. She also has a YouTube channel where she displays her cooking skills and inspires others.

