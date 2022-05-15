4 Adventure sports to try in Kochi that you can't miss

Kochi is an island city in Kerala that is crisscrossed by the sea and backwaters. The perfect blend of old-world charm, leisure, and vibrant urban culture can be found here. The state is also famous for its adventure and thrilling sports. Adventure sports in Kochi are definitely worthwhile to try, and the wide range of sport activities available to do will allow you to select the most appropriate adventure sport based on your budget, tastes, and preferences.

Here, we bring you 4 adventure sports in Kochi that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Scuba diving

Scuba diving is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Kochi. The city's scuba diving site offers one of the best underwater experiences. For you to enjoy this underwater sports activity, you do not need to be a trained swimmer. Anyone and everyone can experience and cherish the beautiful calm underwater. Here you can observe underwater wildlife as well as photograph and film it. The activity lasts about 45 minutes and is one of the must-do adventure sports in Kochi.

Water skiing

Water skiing is the perfect water sport for you if you enjoy the rush of adrenaline and love the sea. Water skiing takes first place in water sports adventures in Kochi. Here, you can escape your crazy busy and fast-paced lives by diving into the sea's peaceful and calm waves. The best part is that the sport is safe because it is all done under the surveillance of a professional. The sensation of flying over water is one to remember for a lifetime.

Kayaking

Kayaking is becoming increasingly popular as a fun way to explore Kerala's backwaters. It is one of the most thrilling and exciting water adventure sports to try in Kochi. It moves around in the water using a Kayak, but it differs from canoeing in the sitting body posture, weight, and paddles' position. It also makes for a relaxing outdoor sports adventure while out on the water admiring nature and feeling better for it.

Banana boat ride

This fun recreational activity can be done both individually and in and with a group. The adrenaline and excitement of this high-speed water sport can cause dizziness. This is one of Kochi's best adventure sports, lasting only 5 minutes. However, in these five minutes, you will have a captivating and exhilarating experience as you flow over the waves at top speed in the banana-shaped boats.

So, make your plans now. The many exciting adventure sports in Kochi will pump up your adrenaline and show you a different side of the city.

