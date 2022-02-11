4 Alluring Ramen recipes you must try at least once in your life

The only thing that kids seem to love more than instant 2-minute noodles is the complex flavor profile you can enjoy in a bowl of authentically made ramen. The wheat noodle dish often has a lovely seafood broth peppered with soy or miso. It presents a refreshing change from boring packaged noodles, as it has a wide array of intriguing toppings like ham, nori, corn and scallions. Don’t wait to travel to Japan to taste this culinary delight, for these 4 recipes enable you to make traditional ramen from scratch at home.

Spicy Chicken Ramen

While you may be averse to pork in your bowl of noodles, a quick chicken ramen recipe may be ideal for your household. So, try this one for it uses shredded chicken and you will have a quick soup to relish with your family at the dinner table. Such a delectable broth can be perfect for snowy evenings or winter lunches where you crave a hot meal. Top the dish off with a soft-boiled egg and your tummy shall thank you.

Vegan peanut satay Ramen

If you’ve always longed to try authentic ramen, but felt as if your dietary restrictions are stopping you from enjoying this wholesome meal, then simply opt to cook vegan ramen. This recipe has a peanut satay broth that will be an instant hit with your guests.

Indian style Ramen

If you detest a fuss and crave a one-pot cooking style, then this is the recipe for you. Far from bland, this Indian style dish is the ideal culmination of flavors and textures. The cherry on the top is that this is easy to cook and wholly vegetarian. You can substitute ingredients you adore to elevate the spicy and salty flavor profile for this one. Add in some more black pepper if you love the kick of spice. Be sure to add in cured jalapenos for a punch of tangy taste as a garnish.

Veg Ramen that’s wonderfully Umami

If you’ve been hesitating to try the exotic and creamy Japanese treat that’s ramen purely out of apprehension that it will be all meat, then fret no more. This vegetarian ramen recipe is chockfull of flavor and the umami taste will win you over. Follow the recipe for a Tonkotsu style broth and you will have a piping hot tureen of goodness in no time at all.

Also Read: 3 Pumpkin recipes that your family will love