4 Amazing silver screen movies inspired road trips you can take off for a refreshing vacay

Be it friendship, love, travelling or staying in shape- Bollywood movies are surely a one-stop-spot for our daily dose of inspiration. And when it is about travelling, B-town movies always make us focus on the beautiful journey rather than the final destination. When it comes to enjoying the journey to the fullest, classic road trips have always gained centre stage because they feed the wanderlust soul like no other. From the packing of plenty of snacks to prepping a list of songs to fighting over who will sit on the front seat- road journeys are absolutely beautiful to make plenty of unforgettable memories along with an offbeat experience like never before. With that being said, here is a list of 4 amazing b-town movies that will inspire you to take that less travelled road without even thinking twice.

Dil Chahta Hai (Mumbai to Goa)

This Bollywood flick from the year 2001, Dil Chahta Hai, spurs the beginning of road trip culture and its one glance is enough to inspire you to pack the bags and take the road passage with your childhood buddies to a much-loved route of Mumbai to Goa. Take the smooth road of AH47 and cherish the lush greenery, beautiful waterfalls and spicy delicacies including Vada Pav and Sev Puri. Monsoon is the perfect time to undergo this journey and the duration of this journey will last around 12 hours including petty halts. Don’t forget to play the title track of the movie for the ultimate wanderer feel.

Jab we met (Kullu Manali to Rohtang Pass)

Want to reminisce old childhood days? Well, Jab We Met movie-inspired road trip from Kullu Manali to Rohtang Pass is all you need. Sit and unravel in the lap of mother nature, capture gorgeous snapshots and enjoy your Pahado wali Maggie and dive deep in the fun just like Kareena Kapoor aka Geet did this in the movie. Don’t forget to visit Naggar Castle and go trekking on the lush trails of the Rohtang Pass.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Costa Brava to Madrid)

Remember the outstanding road that Kabir, Arjun and Imraan embark upon in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on the appealing routes of Spain? Well, deck up in the fun with your friends and start the engine from Costa Brava, Barcelona, and then to Buñol. From there, take the route to Granada, Marbella and then your destination Madrid. Do plan your journey between the months of July and September and don’t forget to plunge into the La Tomatina festival held in the month of August. Enjoy the night lights, adrenaline rushes that come with water activities and indulge in the local seafood delights like paella and tapas while you are on this trip. 8-10 days is the basic duration estimation of this trip.

3 Idiots (Delhi to Ladakh)

Fuel your adventurous side by inspiring yourself from this cult movie. Remember the trip of Farhan and Raju from Delhi to Ladakh when they were searching for Rancho? With all the fun, scenic beauty, lush landscapes, mountains Maggie and mini halts- this journey will provide you with moments to cherish forever. Once you reach the Himalayas, take the turn to Shimla and do enjoy the charming beauty of sublime Chail Palace, visualized as the Chanchad Villa in 3 Idiots. Manali-Leh highway will provide you with fresh air, peace, picturesque views and plenty of places that will definitely make you come for more. 3-4 days is the minimum duration of this road trip. Pangong lake is a must-visit while you are in Ladakh.

So, just pack your bags and leave for these road trips with your childhood pals.

