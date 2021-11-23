4 Amazing vegan pasta recipes for those who are going dairy free

If you’ve recently transitioned to a plant-based diet, then you’re probably looking for a way to cook up your favorite dishes guilt-free. We bring you this precisely with some luscious pasta recipes that are completely vegan. Right from creamy garlic pasta to Mushroom Stroganoff and Cacio e Pepe, we showcase vegan variants of the pasta dishes you love. The best part is that these recipes are also dairy-free so they should suit those who are lactose intolerant as well.

Creamy Vegan Garlic Pasta

If you love a healthy dose of garlic in your meals, then this one is for you. It is essentially creamy pasta made from almond milk with roasted tomatoes and vegan parmesan cheese. This ensures it helps you adhere to your dietary guidelines and heralds guilt-free indulgence.

Red Pepper Pasta in Cashew Nut Sauce

This one is a great recipe if you happen to have less time on your hands. The sauce is incredibly tasty as it is a blend of pureed roasted red peppers and cashew nut paste. It also has some garlic powder added in for good measure. Check it out-

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff and Vegan Cacio e Pepe Pasta

Originally a Roman dish, the Cacio e Pepe pasta is mainly cheese and pepper-laced. It is made with Linguine or even fettuccine. However, when it comes to the mushroom stroganoff, you may use fusilli pasta. This version of the conventional mushroom stroganoff replaces beef with mushrooms and uses nutritional yeast along with a healthy dose of coconut yogurt to replace the dairy in the preparation.

Whether or not you wish to switch to dairy-free food, these delectable pasta dishes will be a huge hit for your dinner guests!

