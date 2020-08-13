4 Beautiful islands in Phi Phi that you should visit for once

Visiting the beautiful islands in Phi Phi would be a great idea to go on a vacation post lockdown. So, these 4 islands one must visit. Check them out right below.

Phi Phi Islands are an island group in Thailand that is located between Phuket and the Straits of Malacca coast of Thailand. It’s administratively part of Krabi province. Ko Phi Phi Don is the largest and most populated island of this group, whereas Ko Phi Phi Le is the second largest one.

Are you thinking to go on a vacation after this lockdown? Then Phi Phi might be a great idea for you. The islands near Phi Phi offer a great scenic view to enjoy your vacation to the fullest. So, here are 4 islands near Phi Phi that you should add to your list.

Islands near Phi Phi:

Koh Khai Nok

Koh Khai Nok is a small triangular island. It is located in the Phang Nga Bay which is near to Phuket. This island, surrounded by white sand, is the abode of many coastal marine flora and fauna. Several restaurants are there near the island that offers delicious seafood preparations.

Koh Bida Nok And Koh Bida Nai

These are basically two islets formed out of limestone. These places are best known for scuba diving and their underwater topography. Be it zebra sharks or stingrays, these islands have a rich variety of marine life.

Koh Yao Islands

These are one of the top islands of Phi Phi that are well developed and have a calming ambience. These are also popular for rubber cultivation. Fishing and riding a boat are offered here for the tourists.

Mosquito Island

Eastern side of these islands has two beautiful beaches that are rarely visited by people. This place is also known for its underwater surroundings consisting of soft coral reefs, rich marine life, etc.

