4 Benarasi street foods that you should not miss and best places to hog on them

Varanasi is known for its spiritual radiance, but it is also a hub of delicious and unique street food and milk products, some of which are only available during the winter. A trip to Banaras is not complete unless one savours the culinary delights of the city. Food is an indispensable part of Varanasi culture. Hundreds of thousands of foreign tourists visit the city each year, and its cuisine is a fusion of the new and the old, the modern and the traditional.

Here we bring you 4 popular street snacks from Benaras and the best places where you can have them if you ever visit the city.

1. Kachori Sabzi

In Benaras, the most popular breakfast option is kachori sabzi. When visiting, one must forego the usual bread and omelette in favour of the rounded, fluffy Kachoris served with hot sabzi. Kachoris are of two types: Badi Kachori and Choti Kachori. While Badi Kachori is filled with a spicy lentil mixture called Dal Ki Pithi, Choti Kachori is filled with a spicy mashed potato mixture. The flavorful Kachoris are accompanied by a tangy and aromatic sauce.

Where: Ram Bhandar, Thatheri Bazaar and Kachori Gali, Varanasi

2. Chena Dahi Vada

Chena Dahi Vada is a delectable variation on traditional lentil bhallas. Chena Dahi Vada looks similar to Rasmalai and is typically served with sweet yoghurt sprinkled with a dash of Masala made of jeera and black salt. The coriander garnish adds a refreshing touch. It is a delicious dish to share with friends and family.

Where: Deena Chat Bhandar, Dashashwamedha ghat, Varanasi

3. Malaiyyo

Malaiyo is a well-kept secret of Varanasi. Makhan Malaiyyo, also known as Nimish, is a popular winter street dessert inspired by Persian cuisine. Saffron and cardamom flavour the milk froth, which is garnished with pistachios and almonds. This creamy froth, served in kulhads, will literally melt in your mouth.

Where: Neelkanth and Kachori Gali, Varanasi

4. Thandai and Lassi

Varanasi is a city that produces a lot of milk and curd, so you'll find them in a lot of their dishes. Thandai is a seasonal fruit puree served in a kulhad with rabri and flavoured with rose essence, ice cream, dry fruits, and nuts. Condiments such as fennel seeds, magaztari seeds, pepper, vetiver seeds, cardamom, and saffron add depth and freshness to the flavours. In addition, lassi is available from early morning until late at night at almost every other street vendor.

Where: Blue Lassi, Varanasi

These scrumptious street snacks will leave you with lasting food memories, and you must try them.

