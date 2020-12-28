4 BEST destinations for Delhites to plan a quick weekend getaway in the New Year

It is time to take a break and ring in the New Year by travelling to offbeat destinations that are only a few hours away from Delhi. Here is a list of 4 such destinations to travel to, to welcome the New Year with a relaxing and rejuvenating holiday.

We are in the last few days of the year and with the clubs and the restaurants being crowded and jam-packed, what better way to celebrate it than going away to a relaxing place for a much-needed break. Moreover, with the very first day of the new year falling on a Friday, it only makes sense to join it with the weekend and save yourself from the tiring and monotonous office work.

Though with the pandemic still going on, you wouldn’t want to go anywhere that’s too far and travel-heavy and would opt for a closer and easier to reach the destination. So here are 5 such places to plan a weekend getaway to.

Neemrana Situated in Alwar, Rajasthan, Neemrana is a famous travel destination for Delhiites because of its rich heritage, grandeur and peaceful surroundings. It is approximately 125 km away from Delhi and is most famous for Neemrana Fort Palace, a heritage resort to spend a luxurious and relaxing holiday.

Jaipur

Famously known as the Pink City, Jaipur is a vibrant and lively destination which is only 145 km away from New Delhi. It is a colourful and happening city. It’s old-world charm as well as the up and coming millennial culture, makes it an ideal place to spend the New Year’s.

Corbett

Spend the New Year in nature’s lap by visiting the Corbett National Park. The highlight of this park is the jungle safari and the many species of flora and fauna that will fascinate and astound you. This place is only 240 km away from Delhi and is perfect for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers who want to take a break from the city life.

Manesar

Camp your way to New Year’s by spending it in Manesar which is the dream destination of every adventure junkie. It is only 55 km away from the capital and has a breathtaking backdrop of the Aravali Hills. It also has resorts and spas to relax and pamper yourself.

Also Read: 5 Spots to explore around the world if you have an adventurous mind

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×