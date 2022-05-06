4 Best destinations for night treks in India

Nothing compares to the breath-taking natural beauty of dense forests, vast mountain ranges, and pristine rivers. And especially during night treks you can enjoy the nocturnal beauty of wildlife. It is fun, exciting and a memorable experience to cherish. Nature's grandeur is enhanced at night, under mesmerising stars and moon-speckled darkness, just as it is during the day. Given the intensity of night trekking, it is unquestionably a bucket list item that you must cross off your list at least once in your life.

So, if you are also seeking an adventure trek in the dark, here we bring you 4 destinations for night treks in India.

1. Ranganathaswamy Betta Trek

The beauty of Bilikal Rangaswamy Betta, a tranquil hill station near Karnataka, is one of the top places to visit near Bangalore. It is perfectly located approximately 70 kilometres from the south of Bengaluru city. The top of the location is dedicated to the almighty Lord Ranganatha Swamy. If you are looking for a soulful natural escape within the Karnataka countryside valley, this trek is strictly what you would like.

2. Dhotrey - Tonglu Trek

The Dhotrey - Tonglu route is ideal for those looking for a trek through lush green forests with beautiful flowers and wild animals, all while being surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Situated in Darjeeling, on the brink of Singalila park in West Bengal, Dhotrey is a small village with a number of individuals so less that you simply can count them on your fingers. On your way, you'll even encounter lovely forests of Rhododendron, Pine, Birch, Fir, and Bamboo Glades. The trek also provides magnificent views of the Kanchendzonga Range.

3. Rajmachi trek

Rajmachi Trek is located between Lonavala and Karjat, two popular hill stations. Rajmachi fort is popular among those who enjoy deep valleys, camping, trails, waterfalls, and all things natural. It is located in the peaceful Sahyadri range. The experience is one-of-a-kind, and it's even better during the monsoon when the waterfalls come to life and the sky after a downpour is breathtaking. It is a perfect one-day getaway for all the Mumbaikars out there!

4. Harishchandragad trek

Harishchandragad Trek is one of the most difficult treks in Maharashtra's western ghats. It should be a prime tick on the bucket list of all adventure seekers. This captivating night trek will allow you to camp in the Harishchandragad temples and caves, as well as experience the trek late at night. The enticing vista up there will soothe your soul with its charisma and ambiance, just as the difficulty level of the trek will test your guts and endurance.

It's time to step it up. Night treks provide a unique experience and an adrenaline rush unlike any other.

