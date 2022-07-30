4 Best national parks to visit in Madhya Pradesh to explore the wild

Who says going closer to nature is boring? Visiting the National parks after a hard week, or going with friends just for a short trip will make you see the serene beauty of wildlife. The clean air, flora and fauna, this experience of visiting a national park gives you a better understanding of wildlife and the importance of the same! Madhya Pradesh's national parks are renowned for having a diverse range of wildlife.

Here are the top 4 Madhya Pradesh national parks where you can go exploring in the wild.

1. Madhav National Park

This national park is proudly included among the best in Madhya Pradesh. The Barasingha and other predators like foxes and leopards live in the combined marsh and forest reserve. A diversified ecology made up of lakes, woods, and grasslands is a gift to the Park. Visit the springs and the watchtower while you're in this national park to get a close-up view of nature and to enjoy the mesmerizing bird watching.

2. Satpura National Park and Biosphere

The Satpura National Park is a must-see destination for adventure lovers. If you want an out-of-the-ordinary experience, head to this area because of the rugged terrain, hills, and wildlife. One of the most exciting national areas to visit is home to unique birds, animals, and mugger crocodiles. This National Park offers a variety of exhilarating experiences, including boat safaris and overnight camping.

3. Fossil National Park

Fossil National Park is a fascinating destination to visit if you enjoy history and are interested in learning about the various evolutions of plants and animals. It is renowned for being the largest fossil park in Asia. The park also features a small museum with some preserved seeds and fossils, providing a fun and educational experience. If you want to experience nature in a completely different way, you must go there!

4. Pench National Park

Pench National Park is one of the most stunning tiger reserves in the nation. This national park is the place to go if you enjoy bird watching as it is home to more than 300 kinds of birds in addition to providing habitat for tigers, leopards, wild boar, sloth bear, and many other creatures. The park is divided into two parts by the Pench River, which gave rise to the park's name. If you enjoy wildlife, this park has everything you could ever desire to see!

Everyone should occasionally venture out into the woods, whether they do it alone, with friends, or with family. No one should pass up the opportunity to find both adventure and peace at the same time, so get ready and visit these incredible reserves!

