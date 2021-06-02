4 BEST online games to play if you love cooking

Be a child again and play these fun and interesting online cooking games to indulge in some competition and to put your cooking skills to test!

Some people cook for survival while others cook for the sheer love for it. Cooking is a fun activity when you know the kind of ingredients to add, the cook that is required on a particular dish and the right amount of spices to add. Although it is pretty addictive to cook in a real kitchen once you get the hang of it, online cooking can be equally addictive!

Unlike real cooking, online cooking doesn’t comprise the heat that you feel when you are next to a hot pan or the stream of tears that come down your face while chopping onions! So we found out the best games that you can play online if you love cooking! Check out the list of games below.

Diner Dash

Diner Dash is all about time management and strategy. This game is about a girl who quits her boring job and starts her own restaurant. All you have to do is help her run it. Cook dishes, serve customers, collect tips to make her restaurant successful.

Cooking Championship

Want to put your cooking skills to the test? Then try this competitive cooking game wherein you have to match the speed of a professional chef and cook a delicious dish by following a recipe. You have to outwit the chef to win this cooking championship!

Penguin Diner

This game is more for those who are interested in managing a restaurant. You are a cute penguin who works as a server in the diner and has to seat customers, take their orders and get their desired dish as quickly as possible. As you reach different levels the number of customers increases and your time management skills are put to test.

Papa’s Pizzeria

Ever wanted to make a pizza within minutes by simply clicking on the toppings? Then this is the game for you. In this game, you have to take orders and prepare the pizza with the topping of the customer’s choice before time runs out!

Also Read: Follow this 5 step recipe to make scrumptious red velvet cake at home

Share your comment ×