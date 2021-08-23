4 Best places to visit in Amchi Mumbai

Mumbai is indeed the city of dreams! Is a place where thousands of people come every day to fulfil their dreams and ambitions and make the impossible possible. It is a city that never sleeps and a city that boasts of the hip and happening film industry aka Bollywood. This city has many places that one can visit to get the feel of Amchi Mumbai!

From Colaba Causeway to Marine Drive, we have some of the most popular places that you must pay a visit to, the next time you are in Mumbai.

Colaba Causeway

Colaba Causeway is a street that is perfect for street shopping. It also has many famous restaurants such as the Leopold Cafe, that is not only light on the pocket but also serves absolutely delicious and wholesome food.

Marine Drive

Marine Drive is probably one of the most popular places in Mumbai. The breathtaking view of the sea and the cold breeze are enough to convince every tourist to spend hours sitting here soaking in the beauty of it all.

Juhu Beach

One of the most popular beaches in Mumbai, Juhu beach is definitely a must-visit. It not only offers a magnificent view of the Arabian sea but also boasts of street food vendors that serve delicious bhelpuri, pav bhaji and vada pav!

Bandstand

Right in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, ‘Mannat’, Bandstand is a place in Bandra wherein you can simply sit on the black-coloured rocks and stare at the gorgeousness of the sea.

DISCLAIMER*

Please note that we encourage safe and secure travels while adhering to Covid guidelines that include wearing masks in public places and following the social distancing protocols. We discourage any violation of the Covid guidelines that can increase the chances of Covid spread.

