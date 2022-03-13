4 Best Street food places in Jaipur that will make you drool

The pink city of Jaipur is known for its forts, palaces, rich heritage, culture, and traditions. Apart from all of these well-known attractions, the city's diverse and distinct flavours of street food items and options are the subject of much discussion. When visiting Jaipur, you will never run out of food options to try. Rajasthani cuisine's mouth-watering and distinct flavours will make you fall in love with it.

Here are 4 street food places in Jaipur that you must visit at least once.

1. Pyaaz Kachori at Rawat Mishthan Bhandar

This popular Jaipur Street food joint is ideal for a healthy family outing over delectable fare. This eatery, dubbed one of the best family restaurants in Jaipur, has a large menu and about 50 different types of sweets to choose from. Rawat Mishthan Bhandar is known for its spicy pyaaz kachori, delectable Indian sweets such as ghewar, and other street food options such as golgappe, dal baati churma, and cheese puchka.

Where: Opposite Polovictory Cinema, Station Road, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur

2. Masala Chai at Gulab Ji Chaiwala

If you enjoy tea, don't miss out on Gulab Ji Point's special masala chai. In the list of Jaipur Street foods, the famous tea staller stands out. Samosa is the perfect way to start the day with a refreshing masala chai and bun butter kachori.

Where: B-5, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur

3. Lassi at Lassiwala

If you're looking for a refreshing taste as a refreshment, nothing beats a Lassi out of the many options for street food items at Lassiwala. Every time you visit Jaipur, the sweet and rich drink will entice you with its taste and texture. The lassi served in earthen pots adds a unique aroma to the lassi, which is the outlet’s USP. The lassi comes in both sweet and sour flavours and is topped with a thick layer of malai, leaving you feeling both refreshed and surprisingly full!

Where: MI Rd, Jayanti Market, New Colony, Jaipur

4. Kulfi Faluda at Bapu Bazaar

When combined with amazing yellow Faluda noodles, the delicious Kulfi makes the perfect dessert that should not be missed. A plate of delectable kulfi is the best way to beat the heat in Jaipur, and the best place to get it is Shop number 28 on Link Road at Bapu Bazaar. The shop is statistically situated on a busy street with a lot of foot traffic. The delectable kulfi faluda will transport you back to your childhood, when you savoured this dish while it was dripping all over you!

Where: Link Rd Bapu Bazar, Bapu Bazar, Biseswarji, Jaipur

So, when are you going to taste these amazing dishes?

