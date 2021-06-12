4 BEST tips to make a light, fluffy and delicious cake

Baking a cake is hard work! From getting the ingredients right to ensuring a smooth batter, there are many things to keep in mind to make a soft and delectable cake.

Cake baking is no child’s play. It is difficult to get the right texture that is required in order for the cake to be light, spongy and fluffy. From keeping in the mind the time that your cake spends in the oven to measuring each ingredient as you add it to the mixing bowl, baking a cake requires skill, patience and an immense amount of hard work.

While blending the ingredients, you need to be careful of the speed and the amount of time that you blend them for, to ensure a moist and delicious cake. We have for you some tips and tricks for baking a perfect cake and they are sure to come in handy the next time you bake a cake!

1. If you want the cake to be moist and soft then the best thing to add is sour cream. While most recipes do require you to add milk to the cake mix, you should also add around 1 tablespoon of sour cream to make the cake spongy.

2. Don’t use cold butter, instead use room temperature butter. If you use butter that is too cold or too hot, then you might get a dense cake in the end. So to ensure a creamy and delicious cake, make sure the butter you are using is at proper room temperature.

3. Don’t overbeat the eggs. Beating eggs for too much or too little amount of time can make the cake dry and heavy. So beat it according to the recipe and include one-third of the egg into the butter-sugar blend.

4. Once your cake is baked, give it time to cool down. Don’t start the frosting while the cake is hot as this can ruin the texture of the cake. Let it cool completely and then start the frosting.

