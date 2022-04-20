4 Best unexplored places in India

When the holiday bells ring, the ideal time to find oneself is to take a vacation to visit India's quirky destinations. India is brimming with breathtaking locations that will captivate and inspire travellers. And, considering the vastness and complexity of this South Asian country, there are many locations that remain untamed and unknown.

Here we bring you 4 unexplored places in India.

1. Nighoj, Maharashtra

Nighoj is a small town in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district that is home to naturally formed potholes etched into the basalt river bed. These stunning pot-shaped craters of diverse sizes and shapes are claimed to have been produced around 1000 years ago by the waters of the Kukadi River. They are thought to be the largest natural craters in Asia. The ideal time to observe them is during the summer, when the water level is low–just remember to wear sturdy footwear if you plan on walking on the rocks!

2. Gurez Valley, Kashmir

Gurez Valley is known for its surreal sceneries, cold air, stunning scenery, and the sound of a gushing river. The constant sight of shepherds and meadows reminds me of a scene from Bambi. Because of its strategic placement just below the 'Line of Control,' the valley is one of India's most protected areas. And, certainly, it is safe to go there with regular surveillance and patrolling.

3. Chembra Peak, Wayanad

The Chembra Peak, located close to the bumbling town of Meppady and just 8 kilometres south of Kalpetta, is the highest point in the Wayanad Hill Range, rising 2000 metres above sea level. The Chembra peak provides a panoramic view of not only Wayanad, but also a large portion of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Niligiri districts. The mountain, its surrounding lush flora, and the famous heart-shaped lake make it a travellers’ delight.

4. Jawai, Rajasthan

Jawai Leopard Camp is the newest and coolest addition to leopard-spotting destinations in India. Luxurious tents, primitive lighting, and real Rajasthani cuisine ensure an intriguing and thrilling experience. It's not just the cat; the area is teeming with flamingos, geese, cranes, and other migrating birds. If you're lucky, you might come across some sloth bears, Indian wolves, and antelopes.

Do let us know which of these unusual locations has piqued your interest!

