4 Beverages to hydrate you rightly during Navratri fasting

by Mudra Saini   |  Updated on Apr 05, 2022 11:13 AM IST  |  13.2K
Healthy drinks to hydrate you rightly
4 Beverages to hydrate you rightly during Navratri fasting
Advertisement

Decked up markets, ritualistic prayers, big fat feasting- Navratri celebrations have already begun in full swing. It is that 9-day long festival during which people enjoy the merriment of spiritual air and toss out the diet for a while. As people spend a pious amount of time in the joy of ritualistic prayers and fasting, a lot of thought also goes into what to consume during these 9 auspicious days. If you are fasting this Navratri, make sure to nourish your body rightly with energy-boosting beverages. Having refreshing beverages throughout the day will assist in keeping your body active while saving you from any weakness.

Here are 4 DIY beverages you can blend in your kitchen effortlessly during Navratri fasting.

1. Dates Milkshake

Ingredients required

  • ½ cup de-seeded and chopped dates
  • Chopped dry fruits
  • 250ml Milk

Method

  • Take a blender and blend 1/2 cup of dates & milk together. 
  • Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of chopped nuts. 

Kokum Drink

2. Kokum Blend

Ingredients required

  • ½ cup dry kokum
  • 1 glass water
  • Roasted cumin
  • Black salt
  • Chopped coriander leaves

Method

  • Start by soaking the kokum in water at least one to two hours before making the sharbat.
  • Once completely soft, take out the kokum from the water and mash it nicely and strain the water.
  • Now, take a pan and add the leftover kokum in it along with roasted cumin and black salt.
  • Stir well the ingredients together until melts properly
  • Add the leftover kokum water to the pan and stir the mixture well until it comes to a boil.
  • Once done, take it out of the stove and allow the mixture to cool down.
  • Once cooled, strain the mixture and extract all the juice properly.
  • Now, take out the juice in a container and keep it in the refrigerator to cool.
  • Once cooled take out the mixture add a glass of chilled water and ice to it and enjoy.

Mango Lassi

3. Mango Lassi

Ingredients required

  • 1 cup curd
  • Iced water
  • 1 chopped mango
  • Mint leaves

Method 

  • Take a blender and whip all the ingredients together except mint leaves. 
  • Serve chilled with some mint leaves on the top and relish. 

Watermelon and mint medley

4. Watermelon & Mint Medley

Ingredients required

  • 30 ml watermelon juice
  • 1 cup crushed watermelon 
  • 1 cup chopped watermelon pieces
  • 2 lemon slices
  • Ice cubes
  • 9-10 mint leaves

Method

  • Take a glass and add chopped pieces of watermelon along with the crushed one.
  • Then, add the watermelon juice over it and stir well. 
  • Squeeze in some lemon. 
  • Add a slice of lemon and mint leaves on the top and enjoy chilled.

Also Read: Exciting Korean summer cooler recipes that you simply must try

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!