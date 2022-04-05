4 Beverages to hydrate you rightly during Navratri fasting

Decked up markets, ritualistic prayers, big fat feasting- Navratri celebrations have already begun in full swing. It is that 9-day long festival during which people enjoy the merriment of spiritual air and toss out the diet for a while. As people spend a pious amount of time in the joy of ritualistic prayers and fasting, a lot of thought also goes into what to consume during these 9 auspicious days. If you are fasting this Navratri, make sure to nourish your body rightly with energy-boosting beverages. Having refreshing beverages throughout the day will assist in keeping your body active while saving you from any weakness.

Here are 4 DIY beverages you can blend in your kitchen effortlessly during Navratri fasting.

1. Dates Milkshake

Ingredients required

½ cup de-seeded and chopped dates

Chopped dry fruits

250ml Milk

Method

Take a blender and blend 1/2 cup of dates & milk together.

Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of chopped nuts.

2. Kokum Blend

Ingredients required

½ cup dry kokum

1 glass water

Roasted cumin

Black salt

Chopped coriander leaves

Method

Start by soaking the kokum in water at least one to two hours before making the sharbat.

Once completely soft, take out the kokum from the water and mash it nicely and strain the water.

Now, take a pan and add the leftover kokum in it along with roasted cumin and black salt.

Stir well the ingredients together until melts properly

Add the leftover kokum water to the pan and stir the mixture well until it comes to a boil.

Once done, take it out of the stove and allow the mixture to cool down.

Once cooled, strain the mixture and extract all the juice properly.

Now, take out the juice in a container and keep it in the refrigerator to cool.

Once cooled take out the mixture add a glass of chilled water and ice to it and enjoy.

3. Mango Lassi

Ingredients required

1 cup curd

Iced water

1 chopped mango

Mint leaves

Method

Take a blender and whip all the ingredients together except mint leaves.

Serve chilled with some mint leaves on the top and relish.

4. Watermelon & Mint Medley

Ingredients required

30 ml watermelon juice

1 cup crushed watermelon

1 cup chopped watermelon pieces

2 lemon slices

Ice cubes

9-10 mint leaves

Method

Take a glass and add chopped pieces of watermelon along with the crushed one.

Then, add the watermelon juice over it and stir well.

Squeeze in some lemon.

Add a slice of lemon and mint leaves on the top and enjoy chilled.

