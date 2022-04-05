4 Beverages to hydrate you rightly during Navratri fasting
Decked up markets, ritualistic prayers, big fat feasting- Navratri celebrations have already begun in full swing. It is that 9-day long festival during which people enjoy the merriment of spiritual air and toss out the diet for a while. As people spend a pious amount of time in the joy of ritualistic prayers and fasting, a lot of thought also goes into what to consume during these 9 auspicious days. If you are fasting this Navratri, make sure to nourish your body rightly with energy-boosting beverages. Having refreshing beverages throughout the day will assist in keeping your body active while saving you from any weakness.
Here are 4 DIY beverages you can blend in your kitchen effortlessly during Navratri fasting.
1. Dates Milkshake
Ingredients required
- ½ cup de-seeded and chopped dates
- Chopped dry fruits
- 250ml Milk
Method
- Take a blender and blend 1/2 cup of dates & milk together.
- Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of chopped nuts.
2. Kokum Blend
Ingredients required
- ½ cup dry kokum
- 1 glass water
- Roasted cumin
- Black salt
- Chopped coriander leaves
Method
- Start by soaking the kokum in water at least one to two hours before making the sharbat.
- Once completely soft, take out the kokum from the water and mash it nicely and strain the water.
- Now, take a pan and add the leftover kokum in it along with roasted cumin and black salt.
- Stir well the ingredients together until melts properly
- Add the leftover kokum water to the pan and stir the mixture well until it comes to a boil.
- Once done, take it out of the stove and allow the mixture to cool down.
- Once cooled, strain the mixture and extract all the juice properly.
- Now, take out the juice in a container and keep it in the refrigerator to cool.
- Once cooled take out the mixture add a glass of chilled water and ice to it and enjoy.
3. Mango Lassi
Ingredients required
- 1 cup curd
- Iced water
- 1 chopped mango
- Mint leaves
Method
- Take a blender and whip all the ingredients together except mint leaves.
- Serve chilled with some mint leaves on the top and relish.
4. Watermelon & Mint Medley
Ingredients required
- 30 ml watermelon juice
- 1 cup crushed watermelon
- 1 cup chopped watermelon pieces
- 2 lemon slices
- Ice cubes
- 9-10 mint leaves
Method
- Take a glass and add chopped pieces of watermelon along with the crushed one.
- Then, add the watermelon juice over it and stir well.
- Squeeze in some lemon.
- Add a slice of lemon and mint leaves on the top and enjoy chilled.
Also Read: Exciting Korean summer cooler recipes that you simply must try