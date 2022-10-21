4 Breakfast recipes for kids to nourish them with heart-healthy nutrients

Feeding the kid rightly is an overwhelming task as it takes thousands of tactics to please them into liking healthy food. Breakfast is one of the important meals and also the rush hour of the day which might make your little one skip adequate nutrition while lowering his energy levels. If you are a parent who feels clueless about cooking breakfast that is equally luscious and wholesome, then here we bring for you interesting recipes that will excite your kid. What’s more? These recipes can be prepared in just a few minutes, easing out your kitchen chores while providing the daily dose of nutrients to your little eater. So, without any further ado, let’s get the cooking started! 1. Egg sandwich

Ingredients required 2 boiled eggs (scrambled)

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

1 carrot (grated)

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Chilli powder as per the taste

Multi-grain bread-2 loaves

2 teaspoon olive oil Method Take a bowl and add eggs, onion, tomato and carrot in it, and mix well. Now, sprinkle salt, pepper and chilli powder over it and mix well.

Then take a pan and heat some olive oil in it. Fill in the egg mixture between the two multigrain bread pieces and toss it in the pan until crispy.

Serve hot.

2. Nutty oats and strawberry parfait Ingredients required 1 cup oats

1 cup milk

1 cup yoghurt

1 tablespoon honey

6 pieces of chopped strawberries

1 cup chopped nuts Method Take a container and mix oats, milk and honey in it and keep them overnight.

Now, take another glass or bowl and add a layer of chopped nuts, and yoghurt in it. Then add another layer of oats and strawberry over it. Repeat the process several times, or until all the ingredients are used.

Serve chilled.

3. Ragi Tacos Ingredients required 2 cups Ragi flour

Water

2 taco shells

1 onion (diced)

1 tomato (diced)

1 carrot (diced)

1 bell pepper (diced)

1 tablespoon corn

2 tablespoon oil

Salt, pepper, and red chilli powder as per the taste

Lettuce (sliced)

1 cup hung curd Method Take a bowl, add onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, and corn along with salt, pepper and red chilli powder and mix everything well.

Take a pan and cook ragi flour in water until it soaks the water properly.

Now add the hung curd and cooked jowar flour to the filling mixture and whisk well.

Take the taco shells, and roast them until the mixture turns crispy and the color turns a little brown. Once done, place the lettuce leaves on the side, fill in the mixture and serve immediately.