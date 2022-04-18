4 Bungee jumping places in India for the adventurist in you

Do you enjoy adrenaline rushes? You've got butterflies in your stomach? Do you want to get over your fear of heights? Does anything above pique your interest? Of course, there's bungee jumping. India is quickly catching up on the adventure tourism front, and bungee jumping is gaining popularity. The event may be fleeting, but the rush one gets from the activity is unfathomable and lasts for days in one's memory.

Here we bring you 4 spine-chilling bungee jumping places in India.

1. Rishikesh

Jumpin Heights, located in Mohan Chatti in Rishikesh, is home to India's highest bungee jumping site and offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It is also the only location in India where you may go bungee jumping from a fixed platform. A cantilever platform built over a steep cliff makes this the most thrilling bungee jumping spot in India.

2. Lonavala

There are no locations in Mumbai or Pune where you can experience bungee jumping. However, Lonavala, located midway between the two, is one of India's top bungee jumping destinations. Della Adventures is one of India's greatest adventure parks, and bungee jumping is one of the many activities available. You should definitely go bungee jumping in Lonavala.

3. Bangalore

This place is for extreme adventure seekers because it does not have a fixed platform from which to leap like other sites. Here, you must jump from a crane, and most Indians believe that jumping from a crane is riskier than jumping from a fixed platform. As a result, when it comes to non-fixed bungee jumping in India, Ozone Adventures in Bangalore rates first.

4. Goa

Goa is mentioned in almost every spectacular item that happens in India. And bungee jumping is no different. If you're in Goa, spend the day experiencing the excitement of bungee jumping at Anjuna Beach. Due to the low height of the jumping platform attached to a crane, this could be your first attempt at bungee jumping in India. What's more? The cost is also affordable.

So, if you're ready to let go of your fear of falling from a tremendous height, make your way to the above-mentioned bungee jumping locations in India. What are you doing still here? Plan a trip to any of these locations to satisfy your thirst for thrills and excitement.

Also Read:A walk through Pondicherry: 4 Places to visit for a fulfilling retreat