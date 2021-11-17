4 Cheeses you simply must have to create the perfect cheese platter or charcuterie

When you have some unexpected guests coming over in a jiffy and wish to wow them, then you can opt for something delicious and offbeat like a charcuterie. Because nothing beats a dreamy cheese board that dishes up some delectable treats right from nuts and berries to meat and of course a wide array of cheeses. Today, we take you through the types of cheese both of the soft and the hard variety that would be perfect for your charcuterie.

Brie

The queen of soft cheeses, Brie is considered the holy grail with its bloomy rind that is equally palatable. This variety is extremely creamy and rich, which ensures it pairs well with fresh honey and salty crackers.

Manchego

If you crave a good Spanish cheese, then Manchego from La Mancha is for you. Made from sheep milk, it has a tart and nutty undertones. You may particularly enjoy the herringbone rind of this cheese. Dish up some dried figs and even some prosciutto or salami with Manchego.

Roquefort

While blue cheese is not everyone’s cup of tea, you can’t go wrong with a nice selection like Roquefort. This originates from the South of France as is made from sheep milk that lends it a tangy flavor. It can be crumbly to the touch and moist, but quite pungent to taste.

A smoked Gouda

Gouda is from the Netherlands and though this is a semi-hard cheese, it is incredibly enjoyable with grapes and even dried apricots. Crafted from cow’s milk, this has a delicious buttery flavor with a caramel undertone.

Another reason why people prefer setting up a cheese board for impromptu guests is that it requires no cooking at all, which makes your job easy as a host. So make sure to serve up some of these cheeses to your next guests and let us know how it went!

Also Read: How to whip up 3 easy peasy plant based breakfasts on the go