4 Christmas markets in Goa that are a must visit

Cakes, wine, sparkling Christmas trees, and the Secret Santa gifts. All this keeps us on our toes since the beginning of December. The spirits are so high that nobody wants to miss out on the fun. Be it planning trips or inviting family and friends over, everyone wants to give the festival their own personal touch.

If you, by any chance, are planning a trip to Goa, apart from the serene beaches what you should never miss is the Christmas markets which are apparently the next big attraction in the State.

Here are a few Christmas markets that you may want to visit to enjoy the festival in full swing.

Margao market

When in Goa, there’s no escape from the Goan delicacies. Visit this deliciously attractive market to satisfy your Christmas cravings with food that is just as exciting as the festival itself. Local cuisine is the specialty of the market and you won’t leave disappointed.

Christmas Bazaar

Organised by The Women’s Forum of YMCA, Panaji, on December 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Campal, the annual Christmas bazaar makes for a must-visit.

Christmas essentials, potted plants, common sweets, and snacks, you name it and the market has it all. If you have kids, they are in for a treat, too. At 10 AM, a clay pot decoration competition with the theme "The Warmth of Christmas" for children aged 6 to 15 will be held.

Makies Night Market

This Saturday Night Market is what you need to get into the Christmas spirit. From jewellery to Christmas décor, the market is a one-stop destination for shopaholics. If antiques are your thing, this market makes for a must-visit. Christmas presents and quirky accessories, everything is up for a grab at this shopper’s heaven.

Anjuna Flea Market

This flea market gets a little bit more lit during the Christmas season. The place is just right for people who are looking for class and colours. If you have the eye, you will be leaving with the best of things from the market. So, if binge shopping is your choice, visit this market and shop till you drop. Reds, greys, white and blue, the sparkling Christmas décor is waiting to be picked up by you.

