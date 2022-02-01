4 Classic French soups you must try at least once in your life

When we think of France, Paris- the city of love jumps to mind for a few seconds before your tastebuds do the conga and salivate at the mere mention of French cuisine. Right from the classic French onion soup to flavorful bisques, the popular Bouillabaisse and the iconic Consommé, there are several enchanting broths and stews you may savor when it comes to French cooking. So, we bring you recipes to four classic French soups that you must try at least once in your life.

Bouillabaisse or French fish soup

A sensational fish soup, the Bouillabaisse is served in the finest restaurants in France. However, the recipe has humble beginnings as it was once made by a Marseille fisherman who was unable to sell all of his catch for the day. Hence, he used various types of fish and shell fish to brew up what is now regarded a classic French fish soup. This Bouillabaisse requires ingredients like red snapper fillet, shrimps, mussels, calamari among others. Take a look at the recipe-

Soupe à l'oignon or French onion soup

This is one of the most popular French soups that is universally loved. The Soupe à l'oignon is conventionally made using meat stock and onions. But you can cook up a vegetarian variant by opting for vegetable stock. You will especially adore the crunchy croutons and molten cheese laid atop this soup. It can be dished up with a fresh loaf of bread.

Potage Parmentier or Potato Leek Soup

The Potage Parmentier basically translates to potato leek soup. It is a vegan option, should you skip the cream and can be served with a simple salad. This soup is one you can whip up as a wholesome meal even when you have very few ingredients at home. The recipe mainly demands potatoes, garlic, cream and butter. However, you can add leeks and other ingredients to make it tastier. Should you be a non-vegetarian, you can make it with chicken broth; although vegetable stock is a great alternative.

Garbure a French country soup

The texture and thickness of the Garbure ensures that it can work as a complete meal for adults and children. All you need for this French stew is cabbage and other humble ingredients. Yet, the recipe has evolved over the years to include fancy additions such as ham, cheese and leftover bread. It was usually had at a farmer’s kitchen table and the rich broth of this soup made a wonderful supper.

