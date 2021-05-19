4 CLEVER tips to make the perfect pasta at home

Want delicious pasta every single time you cook it? Follow these tips and tricks to nail the cook of the pasta and to cook it perfectly every time!

Pasta is the ultimate comfort food. From penne and spaghetti to fettuccine and macaroni, pasta comes in different shapes and sizes and can be cooked in numerous ways. The two most common ways include mixing it with a creamy white sauce or a tangy red sauce. Most of us are well-versed with cooking pasta at home.

But more often than not, there are times when we overcook the pasta or can’t nail the al dente cook on them. After all, cooking the pasta just perfectly is an art! So here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind the next time you cook pasta at home, to make it perfectly every single time!

1. Don’t make the mistake of adding pasta to water when it hasn’t come to a boil yet as then you will end up with sticky and mushy pasta. The starch in the pasta can instantly absorb the water and thus, the water should be boiling hot when you add the pasta in.

2. Instead of adding the prepared sauce to your pasta, do the other way round and add the pasta to your sauce. To uniformly coat the pasta and to let it perfectly absorb the flavours of the sauce, add the pasta to the sauce and mix well.

3. Choose the correct type of pasta for the sauce. For sauces that are made with tomatoes or oil, choose long kinds of pasta like spaghetti. While for sauces that have a lot of vegetables or meat in them, go for kinds of pasta like penne or fettuccine.

4. Ditch the habit of adding oil to the water in which you are cooking the pasta. Yes, we know you have read it everywhere that one should add oil to the water, but adding oil can make the pasta oily and slippery and can prevent it from perfectly mixing with the sauce.

