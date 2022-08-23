4 Countries you can travel to on a budget less than one lakh from India

Although one lakh may appear to be a lot, more money is typically required when travelling overseas. The majority of us in our country are from middle-class families, and although we enjoy travelling to new places, managing our finances is the most challenging aspect. But if you undertake careful planning and study, you can travel on a budget to even the most expensive nations.

Check out these 4 international places we've selected for you if you want to join this surge of holidaymakers without blowing your budget within 1 lakh rupees.

1. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is at the top of the list of beautiful yet affordable travel destinations for Indians. You will be able to fit your vacation inside the Rs 1 lakh budget by making a number of wise decisions regarding the booking of flights and hotels, as well as cost-cutting measures for sightseeing and food. The nation offers everything: a comfortable tropical temperature, breath-taking pristine beaches, elevated highland retreats, a wide variety of wildlife, and historic operating tea estates. In Sri Lankan rupees, a weeklong vacation typically costs LKR46,888 for one person. The average cost of food in Sri Lanka is LKR1,407 per day, although meal costs can vary. Sri Lankan cuisine produces a wide variety of mouthwatering meals by extensively utilising regional ingredients including fish, coconut, jackfruit, and an assortment of spices.

2. Malaysia

There are beaches everywhere in Malaysia. The water is the ideal shade, and lodging options are reasonably priced. Those looking for international vacations under Rs. 1 lakh can definitely think about visiting Malaysia. Beaches are the one thing that beach addicts can never get enough of, and Malaysia is a gift from God to beach bums. You will be delighted by the breathtaking scenery and the beachside activities. In Malaysia, the Ringgit is the official currency. One Malaysian Ringgit is now worth 17.797 Indian Rupees. The average cost of a hotel room is from 40 to 80 RM, though it can change slightly depending on where you reside. The average price of food in Malaysia is RM64 per day, though meal costs might vary. Malaysian cuisine is the sum of numerous delectable components, with Chinese, Indian, and Malay influences. You can eat cuisine that has a special blend of sweet, sour, rich, and spicy flavours.

3. Dubai

The United Arab Emirates, which boasts Dubai as its most priceless tourist pearl, is another breathtakingly beautiful Arab country. UAE is a popular destination for travellers from outside, and many people include it on their bucket lists. If you prepare well, visiting Dubai can be done on a limited budget under 1 lakh. Do not stay at any of those incredibly opulent hotels, and book your flights in advance. Dubai uses the United Arab Emirates Dirham as its currency (AED). For the year 2022, 1 INR will cost 0.05261 AED, and 1 AED will cost 18.9822 INR. Although meal costs can vary in Dubai, a day's worth of food there costs an average of AED164. The average daily price based on the expenses of other travellers is AED729 (about Rs 16000) each day, so you should budget this amount for your Dubai holiday.

4. Thailand

Due to its affordable travel and lodging, Thailand is a popular destination for tourists. It doesn't matter if you fly to the idyllic Koh Samui to find nirvana or plunge right into Bangkok. Thailand offers a wide range of accommodations, from low-cost to upscale. Thailand is one of those countries that offer overseas trips under I lakh from India that are suitable for all types of travellers, from thrill seekers to comfort travellers. Currently, one Thai Baht is worth Rs2.21 in Indian Rupees. The average cost of food in Thailand is ฿481 per day, despite the fact that meal costs can vary. Thai curries, soups and salads, Pad Thai noodles, and Satay are just a few of the well-known Thai cuisines. For your trip to Thailand, you should budget about ฿3,246 each day, which is the average daily cost based on what other travelers spent there.

To further reduce your expenses, you can use public transportation, dine at less expensive restaurants, and if at all feasible, stay with locals to learn about their way of life. Happy exploring!

Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates are liable to vary, and the ones we've provided in this article are only a rough guide. Before making your travel arrangements, you can check the pricing for more details.

