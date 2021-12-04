4 Darling desserts you simply must have at your wedding

If you’re bored of the conventional list of desserts usually dished up at an Indian wedding, then it’s time to put your thinking caps on. After all, most of us have savored gajar halwa, gulab jamun with ice-cream and a wide array of kulfi at every other family function. So if you wish to have your wedding guests pleased with your menu, it’s time to move beyond classics like jalebi and opt for a change. We bring you a darling list of fusion desserts that you can serve up to thrill everyone at your nuptials.

Hazelnut Tuiles With Irish Cream Filling

A great way to add some excitement to your menu is by having a liqueur tinged dessert. While rum balls may not go well with your theme, you can always opt for hazelnut tuiles that are stuffed with a bailey’s Irish creme filling. Since these are presented beautifully and can be eaten on the go, it makes for a yummy finish to your wedding menu.

Rasmalai Macarons

While the macaron is traditionally a French dessert, the meringue-based delicacy can be reinvented with Indian flavors. Simply choose your favorite desi mithai and ask your chef to whip up an inspired fusion confection. Since macarons are light and flavorful, you must match them with mithai that is light on the palate. Rasmalai macarons can be an excellent addition to your menu. You can also explore Rabri macarons for your event.

A Zesty Mango Meringue Cake

This is a dish that is best served when mangoes are in season. It essentially a mango cake with a stunning meringue layer. Other intriguing elements are lemon zest for the tang, mascarpone cheese and fresh mango puree that makes this cake a huge hit on every occasion!

Pistachio Laced Turkish Delight

Gone are the days when a pasty cheesecake or chocolate souffle were the only exotic desserts on your menu. Today, you can opt for the aromatic and nutty Turkish delight laced with pistachio. You can ask your chef to put special efforts in the presentation of the dish and serve it on ornate silver platters to add to the intrigue behind this delicacy.

Should your guests seek desi flavors on your dessert menu, then you can simply request your caterer to infuse some flavors and elements of popular Indian sweets in some of these desserts to make them instant crowd pleasers!

