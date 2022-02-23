4 Delectable Indore street foods and where you can try them

Whatever your reason for visiting Indore, the food will leave you speechless. The city's street food is extremely popular throughout the country, and it combines Gujarati, Rajasthani, and Maharashtrian influences. Sarafa Bazaar and Chappan Dukaan are the city's two major hubs, where foodies flock in droves. If you are a die-hard foodie and haven’t planned a trip to Indore yet, then what are you waiting for?

Here, we get you 4 delicious Indori street foods and where to try them.

1. Garadu

This is Indore's take on Delhi's crispy and tangy Aloo ki chaat. Garadu, a yam variant, is diced, fried until golden brown, and then topped with a generous helping of the special masala and lemon juice. It is a winter special street food in Indore and is found in almost all local food stalls across the city. This specialty will surely give you a run for the money.

Where: Sarafa bazaar, Indore

2. Bhutte ki kees

Bhutta aficionados! Here's a twist on the traditional bhutta that you might not have expected. Bhutte Ki Kees from Indore is made by mashing boiled corn with ghee and then mixing it with spices and besan. We bet you’d never have had this variant of the corn anywhere else in the country.

Where: Joshi Dahi Bada House, Bada Sarafa, Sarafa Bazaar, Indore

3. Khopra patties

These khopra patties are made up of perfectly fried potato patties with a coconut filling and a generous helping of tangy chutneys. What makes the dish irresistible is its crunchy texture and spicy flavour. The iconic Vijay Chaat House, one of the best places to eat in Indore, serves these and many other delectable treats at its Sarrafa and Chappan dukan outlets.

Where: Vjay Chaat house, Chappan Dukan, New Palasia, Indore

4. Dal bafla

In the same way that Rajasthan has dal batti, Indore has dal bafla. This baked dish resembles its Rajasthani counterpart, but it tastes quite different. Dal bafla is made from wheat, curd, and spices. This well-balanced and nutritious dish has a crispy exterior and a soft interior. Head over to Swadisht Samosa Corner for the best Dal Bafla.

Where: Swadish Samosa Corner, Bada Sarafa, Sarafa Bazar, Indore

So, pack your bags and head to Indore right away to satisfy your inner foodie!

