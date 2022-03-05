4 Delicious Street foods of Hyderabad you must try at least once in your life

Hyderabad is well-known as the "City of Pearls." Every year, a large number of tourists visit the city in order to see the famous Charminar and also to taste the well-known Hyderabadi Biryani. However, the city is just not about Biryani. It is also much more well-known for its famous street food.

Here, we bring you 4 delicious street foods of Hyderabad that you must try.

1. Hyderabadi Biryani

Let's begin with the most cliched but delectable dish Hyderabad has to offer: the world-famous Hyderabadi Biriyani! This is available everywhere and anywhere in Hyderabad, so you can try it anywhere because the basic recipe is the same everywhere. This delicious meaty main course with just the right amount of spices and flavour is a non- vegetarian's paradise.

Where: Hotel Shadab, Ghansi Bazaar

2. Iranian Chai With Biscuits

This is a light-colored tea made up of 3/4ths of whole milk and 1/4ths of tea decoction, and it has the appearance of a delicious dessert in a cup. This Iranian Chai is a popular Hyderabad Street food, served with some of the most buttery and melt-in-your-mouth biscuits.

Where: Alpha Café, Shah Gouse, Charminar Market

3. Qubani Ka Meetha

Qubani ka Meetha, another popular Hyderabad Street food, is a must-try. People say that if you don't try this authentic dessert, your trip to Nizams is incomplete! This sweet is made with dried apricots and topped with almonds. Qubani ka meetha, served with ice cream or garnished with thick cream or malai, will not let you stop at just one serving!

Where: Mozamjahi Market, Parivar Dhaba

4. Keema Samosa

This is the Hyderabadi version of the popular Indian snack with mutton keema filling. Keema Samosa, which is available at the best street food joints in Hyderabad, can be ordered almost anywhere in the city and is guaranteed to be as tasty as ever.

Where: Madhapur Main Road and Golkonda Fort stalls

Don't tell us you're not mouth-watering already! Make it a point to treat yourself to some excellent street food the next time you visit Hyderabad.

