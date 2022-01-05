4 Desserts from Slovenia you must try at least once in your life

When you think of Slovenia, you instantly picture snow-capped mountains in Europe, ski resorts and icy lakes. But the country that is peppered with grandiose medieval castles and hot springs, is also known for its rich culinary heritage. If you have a sweet tooth, you can savor a myriad of sweet treats from the region, right from Slovenian desserts like potica to buttery rolls and poppy seed cakes. So, take a look at some incredible Slovene desserts that you can taste when you travel or simply use these recipes to make them at home.

1. Pohorska omleta or sweet omelette cake

Although some call it Pohorska omleta, while others named it Pohorje omelet this is a sweet treat you cannot miss from the Slovenian region of Pohorje. Its core ingredients are eggs, vanilla sugar, flour, rum and cranberry jam. The omelette is baked and garnished with whipped cream, jam and even mint liqueur. You can also make a non-alcoholic variant of this.

2. Ajdovi krapi or buckwheat dumplings

A unique preparation, these are old-style buckwheat dumplings. They are stuffed with a blend of cottage cheese and millet porridge. A fascinating dish, this is garnished with sour cream before it is dished up. This delicacy is often had instead of a main course. There are ways to tweak this recipe as a delectable dessert. All you need to do is replace the millet porridge with hazelnuts and dress the dish with vanilla sauce instead of sour cream. The ingredients and measurements for the following recipe are stated in the description of the video.

3. Prekmurska or layered poppy seed cake

This was traditionally served at weddings, but the popularity of this multi-layered cake has made it a more common preparation. You shall need poppy seeds, walnuts, cottage cheese and apples to cook this dish. Interestingly, it is native to Prekmurje, a place in north-eastern Slovenia. You may find the flavors similar to apple pie in a way.

4. Kremšnita or a buttery cream cake

Popular in the Slovenian Lake Bled region, Kremna rezina or Kremšnita is a delightful confection. This cream cake is baked to perfection till it is golden, crispy and buttery. It is layered with vanilla custard, whipped cream and a thin layer of dough. This is cut into cubes before serving and dressed with icing sugar.

