4 Desserts from Thailand you must try at least once in your life

When we think of Thailand, we dream of stunning night markets that are abuzz with chatter and delectable food. While we immediate think of the spicy savories like Pad Thai noodles and green papaya salad, we forget that the nation also has a myriad of sweet delicacies that must be explored. While some desserts highlight coconut cream, others use condensed milk and pandan. So, check out four of the best desserts dished up in Thailand that you must try at least once in your life.

Pandan and Coconut Jelly or Wun Gati Bai Tuey

This is a classic Thai dessert that uses agar agar. One of the facets that makes it so alluring is its presentation as the colors are truly stunning. The layers of green pandan and white coconut jelly make this a true delight. Moreover, the taste of Pandan is what makes this dish so refreshing. It is ideally had in the summers when the cooling jelly shall thrill you.

Mango sticky rice

Probably one of the most famous desserts from Thailand, the Mango sticky rice is ideal if you have a sweet tooth. Extremely saccharine, it uses ripe and chilled fruit against cooked and sticky rice that has been soaked in coconut milk. It is also garnished with mung beans and a sauce made of thick coconut cream.

Mung Bean Candy or Thai Kanom Luk Chup

This is one dessert that you probably find in very few places around the world. Considered a huge hit, these candies are made from mung bean paste and are gorgeous. The paste is sweetened and then moulded into tiny bits of fruit and vegetables. It is then coloured to match the fruit and dished up.

Custard-filled bread

A close cousin of the famous doughnut, custard filled bread is a must try. Served at street stalls in Thailand, the custard is piped into bread buns and even bread rolls. At times, the custard has several diverse flavors such as pandan, green tea or even chocolate syrup.

