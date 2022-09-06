4 Dishes from Lebanese cuisine you must try at least once in your life

When it comes to Middle Eastern food, there are some global favourites you’ve probably tried and tested such as Tabbouleh, Kibbeh, pita bread with hummus and the humble falafel. But there’s far more to Lebanese cuisine than these dishes. Being open to experimenting with lesser-known preparations such as fawa bean stew and Zaatar salad can let you have a truly blissful culinary experience. And quite contrary to popular opinion, not all Lebanese fare features meat as a key ingredient. Let’s get you started with some interesting dishes so you can savor a traditional Middle Eastern feast.

1.Ful medames or fava bean stew

Call it Ful medames, or even fūl, this is a nourishing dish that uses fava beans as a core ingredient. In order to cook this up as a dinner stew, you will need some oils and spices such as olive oil, cumin, a generous dose of garlic, chilli for the heat and some lemon for a bit of tang. This stew uses a variety of veggies and herbs that make it a wholesome meal when dished up traditionally in a huge jug. You can pair this with a loaf of fresh bread, naan or even with steamed rice.

2.Zaatar bread

This is a dish as old as time in the Middle East. For the uninitiated, Zaatar is a spice mix that is concocted from sumac, thyme, and sesame seeds. But if you happen to be foraging in your kitchen pantry and find your spice cabinet lacking most of these, then you can always use some substitutes that do not grossly compromise on the taste and the flavor. Use oregano, jeera and marjoram as worthy alternatives to whip up Zaatar that can be used as a salad dressing and even to add that extra tadka to your naan. Here’s a recipe for Zaatar bread-

3.Loubyeh b'zeit or Green bean stew

When you have a lazy Sunday at home, Loubyeh b' zeit is the perfect Middle Eastern dish to whip up for lunch. This is essentially green beans steeped in olive oil to concoct a delectable one-pot meal that does not require much cooking or preparation. Apart from being a no-fuss recipe, this is as healthy as it gets and needs only a few vegetables and herbs. This recipe champions the green beans while offering you an intriguing way to consume this healthy veggie.

4.Awarma Beid- a Lebanese egg breakfast

If you’re ever in Lebanon and pouring over a restaurant menu while being perplexed by the exciting yet confusing options, choosing Bayd b Awarma is your best bet. This is an egg dish suited to those looking for a simple breakfast recipe. Perfect for a gloomy monsoon morning, Awarma can be compared to Lamb confit, as it uses minced meat in a peppery base. Some prefer it sunny side up, while others make it scrambled with a side of veggies and pita bread. Take a look at the recipe-

