4 Dishes from Nagaland you must try at least once in your life

A lot of the food prominently made in the North Eastern parts of India is known for its variety and simplicity. Slow cooked meat is popular for this style of cooking maximizes the flavour and richness of a meal without compromising on the quality. While you may wish to savor the gloriously diverse Naga food, it could be a bit spicy to your liking as it is liberally laced with king chilly or Raja mircha. However, they do have a wide array of dishes that are devoid of chilly and quite flavorful.

Today, we delve into the types of side dishes and major meals that are cooked in Sema/Sumi houses in Nagaland, for their signature food is rich in flavor and fascinating. Take a look at some of the recipes that highlight some of the most popular food of the region.

Axone or fermented soybean cake

Although you may be unfamiliar with the name Axone, you’ve probably tasted soybeans. Well, the axone or akhuni are nothing but fermented soybean. A staple in most households in Nagaland, it is seen as a side dish that is served up as a powder or a pat of cake. It is a frequent accompaniment for vegetables stew and also used as an ingredient for making chutney. Additionally, it is also used as an ingredient in some of the following dishes.

Aikibeye

This is a dish that highlights an unusual set of ingredients, for the Aikibeye is cooked with Mustard leaf and Colocasia roots or Arbi (as it is called in Hindi). There’s little to no salt in this preparation and the spice are also minimal which makes this perfect for those who cannot tolerate spice in their food. It is usually paired with delectable meat dishes that have a punch of flavor in them. Most people keep the gravy thick and avoid adding much water to enhance the taste.

Pork with Perilla seeds and Axone

Yet another dish that uses pork, this preparation uses Perilla seeds. In most homes Perilla seeds are then cooked with Axone and pork or beef. They have a distinct flavor that is amplified once the lard from the pork is added to the pot. The resulting stew is liberally laced with green chillies and pungent spices. As a thick gravy, it is best served with bread, a bed of steamed rice or even had by itself for a wholesome meal.

Smoked pork with Axone

Axone is cooked with pork to enhance the flavor of the meat. Smoked pork is ideal; however, should you crave a vegan option, you can always try to replace the pork ribs with tofu or even fried jackfruit. These are an excellent substitute to non-vegetarian products.

