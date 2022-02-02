4 Divine desserts from Italy you must try at least once in your life

While Italy is best known for its pizza and pasta, it is home to several regions that have dished up some extraordinary desserts over the decades. While you may be enchanted by the promise of gelato and tiramisu, Italy has tons more to offer. Right from the savory desserts like Seadas to Rum Baba and Sbrisolona, should you have a sweet tooth you shall enjoy cooking up some of these divine delicacies.

Seadas or Italian Fried Sweet Dumplings

If you love cheese and honey then this dessert is for you. The recipe is pretty straightforward, but the resulting Sardinian treat will melt in your mouth. Many use it as a main course and serve it with a nice wine on a date. If you’re cooking of two on Valentine’s Day, this is exactly what you should serve your date. As this is deep-fried and drizzled with sugar or honey, Seadas does have quite a few calories but they are sure to be worth it when you taste this piping hot dish that oozes molted cheese.

Rum Baba

While the name of this dish may leave you intrigued, it is in reality a light sponge cake that is first baked and then drenched in rum. Some may debate that this was initially made in Poland by Stanislaus Leszczyński a long-exiled monarch. However, babà is frequently had in Italy and believed to come from the Neapolitan cookery heritage.

Cannoli

This was originally a carnival treat that is now universally loved as a dessert. The recipe comes from Sicily in Italy and the reason for the name is that they initially used a river cane to form the dough into the tubes necessary for this dessert. It uses healthy ingredients like ricotta, honey and orange or lemon zest. However, people now tend to use sinful toppings such as choco-chips, double cream or even nuts and candied fruit. If you’re cooking this for your guests, be sure to inject the filling minutes before you dish it up or else it can get soggy.

Torta Sbrisolona or Italian Crumb Cake

If you’re serving wine, then make this crumb cake to go with it as in Mantua, it was customary for people to break apart this cake while sipping mead. The original recipe was simply made with corn flour, hazelnuts and lard. Yet, this recipe has quite an array of delectable ingredients that make a stellar dish. Sbrisolona is best paired with a sweet wine.

