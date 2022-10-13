4 Easy high-protein breakfast recipes that you must try to start your morning on a good note
Try out the below-mentioned high-protein breakfast recipes to satiate your taste buds without compromising on the wholesomeness
Are you trying to amp up your protein intake and whenever you think of a high-protein meal, all you can contemplate is an omelette or dal chawal? Well, we can’t deny the healthful qualities of these dishes but having the same dish every day can be quite boring. If you want to break the monotony of everyday dishes without compromising on the nutritional profile of the macro-nutrient protein, then the below-mentioned recipes can be tossed in just a few minutes and that too, with some basic ingredients available in your pantry. Both high in wholesomeness and deliciousness-these delights will drool you over their flavour and aroma. We know you are already slurping! Put on your apron and let’s get started.
1. Spinach Pancakes with chopped walnuts
Ingredients required
- 1 cup oats flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups spinach, chopped
- 2 tablespoons walnuts
- Honey, for garnishing
Method
- Take a blender and blend spinach and milk together.
- Now, add oats flour in it along with vanilla extract and keep the consistency thick yet runny.
- Now, heat a girdle and spread the batter over it and cook the pancake from both sides.
- Serve with honey and chopped walnuts.
2. Amaranth and quinoa pulao
Ingredients required
- 2 cups quinoa, cooked
- 1 cup amaranth, cooked
- 1 onion (sliced)
- 1 tomato (chopped)
- 2 green chilli (chopped)
- 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
- 1 cup spinach puree
- 1/2 cup yoghurt
- Salt and pepper as per the taste
- Chilli powder as per the taste
- 2 teaspoon olive oil
- Coriander leaves (chopped)
Method
- Take a pan, heat olive oil in it and sauté ginger garlic paste. Now, stir-fry the onions and tomatoes and let them cook properly.
- Add the spinach puree, green chilli, salt, pepper, and chilli powder and cook until you smell the aroma of all the ingredients.
- Now, add the cooked quinoa and amaranth to the pan and mix everything well. Now, pour the yoghurt and stir.
- Sprinkle the chopped coriander leaves before serving.
3. Egg tacos
Ingredients required
- 2 eggs, boiled
- Water
- 2 taco shells
- 1 onion (diced)
- 1 tomato (diced)
- 1 carrot (diced)
- 1 bell pepper (diced)
- 1 tablespoon corn
- 2 tablespoon oil
- Salt, pepper, and red chilli powder as per the taste
- Lettuce (sliced)
- 1 cup hung curd
Method
- Take a bowl add onion, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, and corn along with salt, pepper and red chilli powder and mix everything well.
- Now, crumble eggs with the help of a spoon and add the hung curd in it and whisk well this mixture in the vegetable bowl and mix everything well.
- Take the taco shells, and roast them until a crispy and little brown.
- Once done, place the lettuce leaves on the side, fill in the mixture and serve immediately.
4. Soya Poha
Ingredients required
- 1 cup poha, soaked
- 1/2 cup green peas
- 1/2 cup green beans
- 2 cups crumbled soya
- A pinch of cumin seeds
- A pinch of mustard seeds
- 5-6 sprigs of curry leaves
- 1 teaspoon ginger and green chillies
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon coriander leaves, finely chopped
- Lemon juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper as per the taste
Method
- Take a pan and heat the oil in it.
- Now, add cumin and mustard seeds and stir-fry ginger and green chillies followed by curry leaves and onions.
- Add green beans, green peas, crumbled soya and spices and stir fry it well.
- Cook for a few minutes and then add soaked poha and mix it all well.
- Serve with the garnishing of lemon juice and finely chopped fresh coriander leaves.
