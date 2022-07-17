4 Easy to make Tibetan recipes that you should definitely cook tonight

While Tibet is popular for its rich culture, incredible beauty, and magnificent mountains, another exquisiteness of this land lies in its appetising list of delicacies. Tibet is known for its earthy and aromatic soups but its gastronomical scene has far more to offer than just appetising broths. There are varied Tibetan delicacies that are as luscious as Tibetan soups. Now, you can bring the flavours of Tibet to your home with the easy-peasy recipes mentioned below. These super quick and delicious recipes will appease you while making you cook for more. Here is a look at some Tibetan delicacies that are a must-try at home.

Veg thukpa soup

Ingredients required

50 grams whole wheat noodles, boiled

1 teaspoon oil

Salt as per the taste

1 cup cauliflower florets

50 grams of spring onion

1-inch ginger, grated

2 teaspoon soy sauce

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

Coriander leaves, chopped

Water as required

Method

Take a pan and heat oil in it. Now, sauté ginger and garlic in it for a minute.

Now, add the vegetables add sauté them lightly.

Add soy sauce and let it simmer for a minute.

Add the noodles, and some water and let it simmer for some time.

Serve hot.

Butter tea

Ingredients required

1 teaspoon of tea leaves

¼ cup of milk

10 grams butter

½ cup of water

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a pot and boil water along with tea leaves.

Now, take a vessel and strain out the black tea solution in it and add milk, butter, and salt.

Take a hand blender and blend this tea for a minute.

Serve hot.

Tibetan rice pudding

Ingredients required

1 cup rice, boiled

3 cups of whole milk

½ cup apples, chopped

1 teaspoon honey

½ cup yoghurt

Butter

Method

Take a pan and add cooked rice to it. Let it cook for a minute.

Once done, stir in milk, and apples and let it cook for 5 minutes.

Serve with the topping of honey, yoghurt and butter.

Tsampa

Ingredients required

3 tablespoon barley flour, roasted

10 grams butter

½ teaspoon sugar

A pinch of salt

½ cup milk

Method

Take a bowl and mix butter, sugar or salt with the warm milk.

Now, add the barley flour and mix it smoothly.

Enjoy it as a topping on the bread or dessert.

Also Read: 4 Places to visit this year where you might run across a Bollywood celebrity