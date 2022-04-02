4 Easy Ramadan recipes for a delicious Iftar in under 30 mins

The season of celebrations has come, and we can't wait to enjoy it with charming rituals and, of course, mouth-watering dishes. Ramadan, the much-anticipated 30-day competition in the Islamic world, begins today. After sundown, the fast (roza) is broken with a special prayer and a magnificent feast known as Iftar. In general, families and friends gather for the festive feast and relish in traditional savoury and sweet delights.

Here we suggest you 4 mouth-watering recipes for a delicious Iftar prepared in under 30 mins.

1. One-pot chicken biryani

This one-pot chicken biryani is a modified version of the traditional Indian biryani. Basmati rice, Indian spices, and caramelised onions are combined in a yogurt-based marinade to preserve the chicken as soft and juicy. The best part is that this quick biryani just takes 30 minutes to prepare.

2. Chicken fajitas

Chicken fajitas are a terrific weekday dinner since you only need to cook one component (the chicken filling), and the rest is just assembly. Purchase store-bought tortillas or wraps, salsa, and any other sides you desire (e.g., chopped lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro, etc.). When you're ready to cook, simply sauté the chicken with some chopped peppers, seasoning with cumin and lime juice. Then it's time for fajitas!

3. Lamb and potato cutlets

Another dish that can be served as an appetiser or as a light main course. These crispy and delectable cutlets will appeal to both adults and children. Use a mixture of grated potatoes, minced meat, egg, onions, carrot, black pepper, parsley and cooled chicken stock and combined to make cutlets. To make a low-fat variation, lightly spray the cutlets with oil and bake until golden brown.

4. Khoya Khurchan Paratha

This fantastic paratha recipe can be a classic stand-alone meal at your iftar feast or the star of the show. It's made with whole wheat flour and salt, then divided and stuffed with a sweet mixture of shredded khoya, saffron strands, sugar, cardamom, and kewra water.

Try these recipes to make your festive occasion even more memorable to whip up for iftar in 30 mins!

Also Read: 4 Delightful vegan recipes for Korean food you must try