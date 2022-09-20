4 Exciting adventure activities you can enjoy in Pune

In addition to attractions and entertainment, Pune offers a wide range of adventure sports. You would find a wide range of thrilling sports activities in the city that is teeming with youth. There are numerous traditional sporting activities set up in and around the city, including paintball, trekking , and rappelling. It's time to awaken your inner "Sports-geek," for we have shortlisted some exciting adventure sports for you to check out in Pune.

Trekking to Sinhagad fort

The historic fort of the city is currently a prime location for hiking. Both children and seniors climb the fort in the morning and evening. Students who enjoy hiking are swarming the area along with a flotilla of tourists. The busiest times are typically on the weekends, especially on Sunday mornings. After climbing to the top of the fort, you treat yourself to a special treat called "Kanda Bhaji and Chai."

Where it is located: (49 km from Pune) Sinhagad fort, Sinhagad Ghat Road, Pune.

Artificial Wall Climbing

This exhilarating wall climbing activity is practised on massive artificial walls. This activity has drawn in a lot of young people who enjoy a little adventure because it is completely safe and incredibly thrilling. With the aid of a safety line, the climber pushes themselves upwards against the force of gravity.

Where it is located: Raje Shivaji Artificial Climbing Wall at Shivajinagar

Paintball

Have you ever acted out a mock war situation around you while playing with paint-loaded guns, saving everyone as the brave hero? So, this is your Disneyland, then. You go in with your friends, as guns loaded with paintballs are given to the groups of people, wherein you have to save yourself from the colour shots. A field is built and people in suits mimic soldiers completing tasks and avoid getting shot.

Where it is located: High Octane Paintball- Clover Hills Plaza, NIBM, Road, Undri