4 Exciting fruit salad recipes you've got to try

The urge of consuming decadent, juicy and colourful fruits increases with the season of summer. One of the lightest and yummiest fruit meals you can toss in this season is rejuvenating rich and vibrant salads at home. When we think of fruit salad, all that strikes the mind is some juicy and moist fresh, light fruits topped with some seasonings. Isn’t it? Well, if you want something exciting then here we bring you some offbeat salad recipes that are twisted with refreshing and rejuvenating flavours. Read on to know the recipes:

Mango cottage cheese salad

Indulge in some healthy, clean and decadent eating with this unconventional blend of flavours. Try this garden-like fresh and invigorating mango cottage salad.

Ingredients required

2 mangoes, peeled and cubed

1 cup cottage cheese, mashed

1 lettuce, chopped

2-3 parsley sprigs

2-3 fresh red chillies, sliced diagonally

6-7 fresh basil leaves, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 teaspoon pesto sauce

Lemon juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoon vinegar

½ cup orange juice

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Method

Take a bowl and add mangoes to it along with other ingredients except for basil and cottage cheese.

Mix everything well and serve with the toppings of cottage cheese and basil.

Pina colada fruit salad

This incredibly nutritious salad is filled with a blend of mouth-watering ingredients that will definitely satiate your cravings.

Ingredients required

1 cup non-alcoholic pina colada mix

1/2 cup pineapple-orange juice

1 cup green grapes, chopped

1 cup red grapes, chopped

1 cup fresh blueberries, chopped

1 cup fresh strawberries, halved

½ cup raspberries, chopped

Mint leaves, chopped

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and keep it in the refrigerator for about 2 hours.

Serve chilled.

Sparkling fruit mix salad

This salad is enriched with the goodness of coconut water and is a perfect staple for breakfast. Relish chilled for a great taste.

Ingredients required

A glass of coconut water (chilled)

½ cup berries, chopped

½ cup apples, chopped

½ cup pineapple, chopped

½ cup grapes, chopped

5-6 mint leaves, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Method

Take a bowl and pour coconut water into it.

Now, add all the fruits and pepper salt and pepper. Mix well and serve chilled.

Creamy Pear Blueberry salad

All the cheese lovers out there, do toss this creamy salad at your home and enjoy a rich nutritional profile with an amazing dash of taste.

Ingredients required

1 cup mozzarella cheese

2 teaspoons grated lime zest

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 cup ripe pears, peeled and chopped

1 cup bananas, sliced

1/2 cup blueberries, chopped

1/2 dry fruits, chopped

Method

Take a small bowl and mix cheese, lime zest and lime juice.

Now, take another large bowl and add all the fruits to it. Spoon cheese mixture over fruit and toss gently. Sprinkle with dry fruits and serve.

