4 Exciting things to do when you visit the holy city of Benaras

Vivid spirituality is the very first word that comes to mind whenever someone says Benaras. Benaras, the city of lights, is well-known for its ghats, floating diyas and royal pooja ceremony! Benaras is recognised as one of the holiest places in the world and is mostly visited for spiritual enlightenment. While the spiritual world is the charm of this place, there are various other activities too that enchant this beautiful destination. This holy city is not only famous for its grand mystical festivals but is also prominent for its richest culture and luscious street food. Here we bring you 4 Exciting things you can do while in the city of Benaras to reminisce history, and experience spirituality blended with a perfect staycation.

1. Witness Splendour aarti ritual

Aarti ceremony in Benaras is a unique experience of its own. With big brass lamps accompanied by a large crowd and chants, this royal pooja ritual can be observed from the Dasawamedh Ghat. The aarti ceremony started around 6:45 in the evening and usually goes on for about 45 minutes. Every priest decked up in similar attire and chanting prayers while doing aarti of Ganga will definitely leave you spellbound.

2. Go on a street food and shopping stroll

If you are a food and shopping lover, then the streets of Benaras will captivate you. You can enjoy spicy local food on the streets right from a delicious breakfast of Sabzi Kachori to a platter of Baati Chokha at Ram Bhandar or Thatheri Bazaar. Gol gappe or Choora Matar can also be relished during snack time.

You can also go on a shopping spree during your free time. The city is well known for its intricate work and designs. You will find silk saris and jewellery in almost every corner of the market.

3. Boat Ride on the Ganges River during Dawn

To explore peace and beautiful views, you can go for morning boat rides. These boats can take you to various ghats and palaces that are positioned on the banks of the Ganges. Wondering about the best time to get that peace of mind? The time frame between 5:30 am to 8 am is perfect to revive in the peaceful and picturesque views. The boat rides usually start from Dasawamedh Ghat and from there it goes to the Harishchandra Ghat and comes back after that.

4. Explore temples and ghats

The journey of Benaras is incomplete without a trip to the renowned ghats and temples. You will find a temple in almost every street of Benaras. While the small temples are mostly involved in local prayers, the big ones take you back in history and tell you every minute detail about mythology. The most prominent temples in Benaras are Kashi Vishwanath Temple (golden temple) and Durga Temple. You will find various shrines here along with picture-perfect frames.

Pack your bags and move to the city of lights to captivate an epic adventure of history, religion and devotion, all in one. Don’t forget to share your experience with us.

Also Read: Travel Tuesday: 5 Unexplored places in Delhi for an enchanting stroll