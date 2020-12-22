4 Exclusive cake recipes from Chef to celebrate Christmas with ULTIMATE zeal
Christmas is just three days away and we can’t wait to indulge in some quality time with our closed ones with delicious food items. And when it comes to food, then the cake is a must-have at Christmas.
It doesn’t have to be the same plum or fruit cake. There are several other cake recipes that you can try to celebrate Christmas. So, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited, shares some delicious cake recipes for Christmas.
Exclusive cake recipes from Chef for Christmas:
Caramel Banana Cake Recipe
Ingredients:
Salted Butter – 250 grams
Castor sugar – 250 grams
All-purpose flour – 250 grams
Baking powder – 5 grams
Bananas Mashed – 120 grams
Caramel sauce – 120 grams
Cinnamon Powder – 2 grams (optional)
Method:
1.In a mixing bowl, mix the butter and the sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture turns white.
2.Mix the baking powder and all-purpose flour together and sieve it.
3.Add the mashed bananas and caramel sauce to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix it well to form a homogenous mixture.
4.Add the all-purpose flour and baking powder mixture part by part to the above mixture. (Refer step 3).
5.Line the cake mould with Parchment paper and pour the cake batter into the lined mould.
6.Bake the cake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 mins. at 20th minute check the doneness of the cake by inserting a toothpick. If the toothpick comes out clean then the cake is done.
7.If not then bake it for more 5 mins or until the toothpick comes out clean.
Plum Cake Recipe
Ingredients:
Butter – 140 grams
Refined flour – 140 grams
Brown sugar – 140 grams
Eggs – 3
Almond powder – 50 grams
Baking soda – 2.5 grams
Baking powder – 2.5 grams
Vanilla Extract – 5 ml
Dark Rum – 10 ml
Christmas Cake Spice Mix – 8 grams (available readymade also)
Icing sugar – 5 grams (for Serving)
Method: -
1.Mix together refined flour, baking powder, baking soda and Cake Spice Mix. Ensure that no lumps are there. Divide the flour mixture into 4 equal parts.
2.Add Dark Rum to the rum soaked mixed fruits. Keep that aside.
3.Using a parchment paper line the cake tin.
4.Pre heat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 mins.
For the Cake:
1.Whisk the butter and brown sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved with butter.
2.Add eggs to this mixture and whisk it again to completely blend eggs with it.
3.Add vanilla extract, almond powder and mix it gently. To this mixture add the flour mixture part by part and mix it. Ensure no lumps are there.
4.Add the rum added rum-soaked fruits to the cake batter. Mix it well.
5.Pour in the cake batter to the lined mould and bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.
6.Check the cake doneness by inserting a toothpick to the cake. The toothpick should come out clean. This ensures the cake is baked well.
For Serving:
Cool down the cake and dust it with icing sugar before serving.
Cinnamon and Honey Cake Recipe
Ingredients
Butter – 250 grams
Sugar – 200 grams
Eggs – 5
Vanilla essence – 10 ml
Refined flour – 200 grams
Milk powder – 50 grams
Baking powder – 2.5 grams
Honey – 25 ml
Cinnamon Powder – 15 grams
Lemon Zest – 5 grams
Method:
1.In a mixing bowl, mix together refined flour and baking powder and divide it into 2 parts.
2.Using a parchment paper line the cake tin.
3.Pre heat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 mins.
For Cake:
1.Whisk the butter and sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture turns whitish in colour.
2.Add the eggs, vanilla essence, milk powder, honey, cinnamon powder and lemon zest to the butter and sugar mixture.
3.Add the flour and baking powder mixtures to the butter mixture part by part. Mix it well to ensure there are no lumps.
4.Pour in the cake batter to the lined mould and bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.
5.Check the cake doneness by inserting a toothpick to the cake. well.
For serving:
Cool down the cake and drizzle honey before serving.
Pistachio and Dates Cake Recipe
Ingredients
Butter – 250 grams
Sugar – 212 grams
Eggs – 5
Vanilla extract – 10 ml
Refined flour – 200 grams
Milk powder – 50 grams
Baking powder – 2.5 grams
Pistachio paste – 20 grams
Chopped Dates – 25 grams
Chopped Pistachio – 20 grams
Method:
1.In a mixing bowl, mix together refined flour and baking powder and divide it into 2 parts.
2.Using a parchment paper line the cake tin.
3.Pre heat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 mins.
For Cake:
1.Mix the butter and sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture turns whitish in colour.
2.Add eggs, vanilla essence, milk powder and pistachio paste to the butter and sugar mixture.
3.Add Chopped dates and pistachios to it.
4.Add the flour and baking powder mixtures to the butter mixture part by part. Mix it well to ensure there are no lumps.
5.Pour in the cake batter to the lined mould and bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.
6. Once done, insert a toothpick into the cake to check if it’s done.
For serving:
Let the cake cool down and then serve it.
