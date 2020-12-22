  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

4 Exclusive cake recipes from Chef to celebrate Christmas with ULTIMATE zeal

Cakes are an integral part of Christmas. Hence, Chef Ishijyot Surri shares some lip-smacking cake recipes to celebrate this festival.
16249 reads Mumbai
Cake Recipes For Christmas4 Exclusive cake recipes from Chef to celebrate Christmas with ULTIMATE zeal
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Christmas is just three days away and we can’t wait to indulge in some quality time with our closed ones with delicious food items. And when it comes to food, then the cake is a must-have at Christmas.

It doesn’t have to be the same plum or fruit cake. There are several other cake recipes that you can try to celebrate Christmas. So, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited, shares some delicious cake recipes for Christmas.

Exclusive cake recipes from Chef for Christmas:

Caramel Banana Cake Recipe

Ingredients:

Salted Butter – 250 grams

Castor sugar – 250 grams

All-purpose flour – 250 grams

Baking powder – 5 grams

Bananas Mashed – 120 grams

Caramel sauce – 120 grams

Cinnamon Powder – 2 grams (optional)

Method:

1.In a mixing bowl, mix the butter and the sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture turns white.

2.Mix the baking powder and all-purpose flour together and sieve it.

3.Add the mashed bananas and caramel sauce to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix it well to form a homogenous mixture.

4.Add the all-purpose flour and baking powder mixture part by part to the above mixture. (Refer step 3).

5.Line the cake mould with Parchment paper and pour the cake batter into the lined mould.

6.Bake the cake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 mins. at 20th minute check the doneness of the cake by inserting a toothpick. If the toothpick comes out clean then the cake is done.

7.If not then bake it for more 5 mins or until the toothpick comes out clean.

Plum Cake Recipe

Ingredients:

Butter – 140 grams

Refined flour – 140 grams

Brown sugar – 140 grams

Eggs – 3

Almond powder – 50 grams

Baking soda – 2.5 grams

Baking powder – 2.5 grams

Vanilla Extract – 5 ml

Dark Rum – 10 ml

Christmas Cake Spice Mix – 8 grams (available readymade also)

Rum-soaked mixed fruits – 450 grams

Icing sugar – 5 grams (for Serving)

Method: -

1.Mix together refined flour, baking powder, baking soda and Cake Spice Mix. Ensure that no lumps are there. Divide the flour mixture into 4 equal parts.

2.Add Dark Rum to the rum soaked mixed fruits. Keep that aside.

3.Using a parchment paper line the cake tin.

4.Pre heat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 mins.

For the Cake:

1.Whisk the butter and brown sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved with butter.

2.Add eggs to this mixture and whisk it again to completely blend eggs with it.

3.Add vanilla extract, almond powder and mix it gently.  To this mixture add the flour mixture part by part and mix it. Ensure no lumps are there.

4.Add the rum added rum-soaked fruits to the cake batter. Mix it well.

5.Pour in the cake batter to the lined mould and bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.

6.Check the cake doneness by inserting a toothpick to the cake.  The toothpick should come out clean. This ensures the cake is baked well.

For Serving:

Cool down the cake and dust it with icing sugar before serving.

Cinnamon and Honey Cake Recipe

Ingredients

Butter – 250 grams

Sugar – 200 grams

Eggs – 5

Vanilla essence – 10 ml

Refined flour – 200 grams

Milk powder – 50 grams

Baking powder – 2.5 grams

Honey – 25 ml

Cinnamon Powder – 15 grams

Lemon Zest – 5 grams

Method:

1.In a mixing bowl, mix together refined flour and baking powder and divide it into 2 parts.

2.Using a parchment paper line the cake tin.

3.Pre heat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 mins.

For Cake:

1.Whisk the butter and sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture turns whitish in colour.

2.Add the eggs, vanilla essence, milk powder, honey, cinnamon powder and lemon zest to the butter and sugar mixture.

3.Add the flour and baking powder mixtures to the butter mixture part by part. Mix it well to ensure there are no lumps.

4.Pour in the cake batter to the lined mould and bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.

5.Check the cake doneness by inserting a toothpick to the cake. well.

For serving:

Cool down the cake and drizzle honey before serving.

Pistachio and Dates Cake Recipe

Ingredients

Butter – 250 grams

Sugar – 212 grams

Eggs – 5

Vanilla extract – 10 ml

Refined flour – 200 grams

Milk powder – 50 grams

Baking powder – 2.5 grams

Pistachio paste – 20 grams

Chopped Dates – 25 grams

Chopped Pistachio – 20 grams

Method:

1.In a mixing bowl, mix together refined flour and baking powder and divide it into 2 parts.

2.Using a parchment paper line the cake tin.

3.Pre heat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 mins.

For Cake:

1.Mix the butter and sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture turns whitish in colour.

2.Add eggs, vanilla essence, milk powder and pistachio paste to the butter and sugar mixture.

3.Add Chopped dates and pistachios to it.

4.Add the flour and baking powder mixtures to the butter mixture part by part. Mix it well to ensure there are no lumps.

5.Pour in the cake batter to the lined mould and bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.

6. Once done, insert a toothpick into the cake to check if it’s done.  

For serving:

Let the cake cool down and then serve it.

Also Read: Step by step guide to bake the perfect cake like a PRO and celebrate Christmas in its glory

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

You may like these
3 Tricks to pick the right and fresh avocados
5 SIMPLE tips to click appealing pictures of your food like bloggers do
4 Diabetic friendly recipes to enjoy Christmas without any regret
Make street style momos at home with this EASY 5 step recipe
Step by step guide to bake the perfect cake like a PRO and celebrate Christmas in its glory
5 Foods to avoid in winters to prevent illnesses and stay healthy