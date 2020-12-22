4 Exclusive cake recipes from Chef to celebrate Christmas with ULTIMATE zeal

It doesn’t have to be the same plum or fruit cake. There are several other cake recipes that you can try to celebrate Christmas. So, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited, shares some delicious cake recipes for Christmas.

Christmas is just three days away and we can’t wait to indulge in some quality time with our closed ones with delicious food items. And when it comes to food, then the cake is a must-have at Christmas.

1.In a mixing bowl, mix the butter and the sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture turns white.

2.Mix the baking powder and all-purpose flour together and sieve it.

3.Add the mashed bananas and caramel sauce to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix it well to form a homogenous mixture.

4.Add the all-purpose flour and baking powder mixture part by part to the above mixture. (Refer step 3).

5.Line the cake mould with Parchment paper and pour the cake batter into the lined mould.

6.Bake the cake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 mins. at 20th minute check the doneness of the cake by inserting a toothpick. If the toothpick comes out clean then the cake is done.

7.If not then bake it for more 5 mins or until the toothpick comes out clean.

Plum Cake Recipe

Ingredients:

Butter – 140 grams

Refined flour – 140 grams

Brown sugar – 140 grams

Eggs – 3

Almond powder – 50 grams

Baking soda – 2.5 grams

Baking powder – 2.5 grams

Vanilla Extract – 5 ml

Dark Rum – 10 ml

Christmas Cake Spice Mix – 8 grams (available readymade also)

Rum-soaked mixed fruits – 450 grams