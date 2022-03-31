4 Experiences that are a highlight for tourists in Kerala

Kerala truly deserves to be known as God's Own Country. It is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations and an enjoyable one to go to relax because of its distinct culture and highly scenic setting, which contrasts with the fast-paced modern world. Every experience is a treasured memory in this region known for its breathtaking landscape. The state is amazing for a variety of reasons, including staying in lovely tree huts, taking a houseboat trip on the backwaters, participating in adventure activities, learning about ancient culture, and much more.

Here are 4 things to do for tourists in Kerala for a memorable experience.

1. Alleppey backwaters houseboat ride

Alleppey is one of the best destinations to visit in Kerala. This is a nature lover's paradise, thanks to the lovely backwaters. Cruising on the backwaters aboard a traditional houseboat is undoubtedly one of Kerala's most unique experiences. It is above all a great thrill, whether for a vacation with your complete family or a honeymoon with your sweetheart. Travel through a beautiful eco-zone of lush foliage, swinging palms, old towns, and much more.

2. Try varied tea flavours in Munnar

This small retreat is a fantastic place to visit when in Kerala. Load up on locally grown tea in Munnar, which is around 3 hours from Kochi. One of the must-do activities in Kerala is a visit to the Kannan Devan Plantation Museum to see tea production and taste various teas. While exploring Munnar Tourist Places, you can sample several varieties and tastes of tea and purchase your favourite from the museum's very own shops.

3. Enjoy an Ayurvedic treatment

Kerala has many Ayurvedic spas and resorts due to its warm environment and the vast supply of medicinal herbs. A journey to an Ayurvedic health facility can include a week's stay and detox (known as panchakarma), during which the liver is cleansed and the body is rejuvenated. Alternatively, you can arrange any of their available treatments, such as an oil massage or a Shirodhara, a calming therapy that entails dripping warm oil onto the forehead.

4. Watch snake boat racing

In Alappuzha, Kerala, you can watch snake boats race. While watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, feel the excitement of the competitors and the enthusiastic crowd that shouts, cheers, waves, and claps with a great competitive spirit. You may get a firsthand look at the race by renting a snake boat and participating yourself; this is one of the greatest things to do in Kerala in September.

There are many more things to do in Kerala, many more locations to visit, dine, and explore this beautiful state, but let's save something for your next visit. Put these on your calendar till then, and get ready to have the fun of your life on your gorgeous holiday in God's Own Country!

Also Read: Travel Tuesdays: 5 Best Cliff Diving spots in India to get your soul racing