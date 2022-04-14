4 Experiences you must have when you visit McLeodganj

McLeodganj, nestled amongst the mountains, is a one-of-a-kind place. Its vibrant monasteries, breathtaking landscapes, quaint cafes, and exhilarating adventure activities have made it one of India's most popular tourist destinations. There's a lot you can do there- from climbs to strolls, hot beverages to delectable cuisine, monasteries and markets. And the best part about these activities is that they are unique and cannot be found anywhere else.

So, here we bring you 4 experiences you must-have for a perfect hill station getaway in McLeodganj.

1. Explore the Tsuglagkhang Complex

Tsuglagkhang is the residence of the Dalai Lama. It is one of the most important places of worship, attracting believers from all over the world as well as tourists. A monastery, different stupas and temples, a museum, a library, a bookstore, and a cafe are all part of this complex. Except for the Dalai Lama's home, the entire compound is open to visitors. If one is fortunate, one may even get the opportunity to meet His Holiness. Among the many activities to do in McLeodganj, this one is unquestionably the best.

2. Experience the thrilling trekking to Triund

A four-hour uphill walk past Bhagsu to the little camp of Triund and the snow line is not for the faint of heart, but it is rewarded with amazing views of Himalayan peaks. On a clear day, the sight at 9,432 feet is breathtaking. The evening sky from Triund is a sight in and of itself, and a strong reason to camp here at night.

3. Visit the local markets

The local market is one of the best places to visit in McLeodganj. The marketplaces are vibrant and colorful, and you will adore them. Jogiwara Road, Kotwali Bazaar, and McLeodganj Central Square are some of the most popular markets in this hill station. Tibetan rugs and unusual sculptures can be found in the Kotwali Bazaar, while Jogiwara Road is the place to go for souvenirs. Thangka tapestry paintings, wooden carvings, and handicrafts are among the many items available in these markets.

4. Yoga sessions and spa therapies

Many yoga learning centres provide meditation and yoga sessions for travellers. Spiritual tourists and solo travellers enjoy these types of activities. McLeodganj is also well-known for its numerous Ayurvedic healing therapies and spa treatments for total body and mind regeneration. One of the revitalising things to do in McLeodganj is to indulge in relaxing spa therapies.

With so many fun and exciting things to do in McLeodganj, make a trip to Himachal a priority. You will undoubtedly have the fun of your life with your family and friends in this picturesque hill station.

