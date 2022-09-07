4 Factors that lead to Onam Sadhya being served on a banana leaf

1. They are environment friendly

Banana leaves are considered to be ecologically friendly and are readily recycled. They not only degrade quickly but they also spare you the additional time and energy required to clean the dishes. These leaves maintain the environment by offering a practical method for regulating the climate.

2. An effective approach to offering a variety of dishes

The Onam Sadhya requires a lot of preparation. An average Sadhya has 25 dishes, which necessitates the use of additional utensils and increases the time required to wash the dishes. However, you won't have to worry about spending more money on a fair amount of cutlery if you use a banana leaf. All you need is to take a couple of banana leaves from the banana tree and wash them. Simple folding and disposal are all that is required after eating on banana leaves.