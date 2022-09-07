4 Factors that lead to Onam Sadhya being served on a banana leaf
Here are 4 reasons why Onam Sadhya is typically served on a banana leaf.
Without indulging in a Sadhya, what really is Onam? A staple of Onam celebrations in Kerala and around the world is the iconic thali, which is typically served on a banana leaf. Everyone is piqued by the alluring smell of the vegetarian treats that have been abundantly put out on gleaming banana leaves. The Sadhya consists of a multi-course, traditional vegetarian supper with around 25 dishes served on a banana leaf on the occasion of Onam. But have you ever wondered why individuals use a banana leaf instead of a plate while they eat?
Here are the four reasons for using banana leaves to serve a variety of mouth-watering dishes.
1. They are environment friendly
Banana leaves are considered to be ecologically friendly and are readily recycled. They not only degrade quickly but they also spare you the additional time and energy required to clean the dishes. These leaves maintain the environment by offering a practical method for regulating the climate.
2. An effective approach to offering a variety of dishes
The Onam Sadhya requires a lot of preparation. An average Sadhya has 25 dishes, which necessitates the use of additional utensils and increases the time required to wash the dishes. However, you won't have to worry about spending more money on a fair amount of cutlery if you use a banana leaf. All you need is to take a couple of banana leaves from the banana tree and wash them. Simple folding and disposal are all that is required after eating on banana leaves.
3. They are clean and free of chemicals
Eating on banana leaves is always a wonderful idea because they are much cleaner than other eating utensils on which soap has been used. All of the leaves have only been briefly cleaned in water and are now ready for serving. Additionally, banana leaves have antibacterial characteristics that stop bacteria and germs from contaminating your food. You are protected and your risk of becoming sick is decreased by this anti-bacterial function.
4. They are non-sticky
A banana leaf prevents ghee and oil from sticking, minimising clutter throughout your mealtime. Banana leaves can withstand water. It is water-resistant because of the natural wax the leaf has. It doesn't have any chemicals on it. So, your food is secured while you dine on a banana leaf. Overall, the banana leaf seems like a better concept.
Well, the aforementioned reasons are somewhat the reason why a delectable variety of dishes are served on a banana leaf at Onam Sadhya.
Also Read: 4 Insightful teachings we get to learn from Onam