4 Famous destinations where you can celebrate Holi in India

Holi, a holiday in India that is eagerly anticipated and celebrated with great zeal, is a festival that paints not only skin but also hearts with colours of joy. The top venues in India to celebrate Holi festival surround you with unrivalled festive zeal. The festival has its own distinct flavour in different parts of India. From the party-style Holi in Rajasthan to the more traditional Holi in North India, there's something for everyone.

Here are 4 famous destinations where you can head onto for a colourful Holi to celebrate with unique styles and traditions.

1. Pushkar, Rajasthan

The craziest Holi festivities in India take place in Pushkar. This is the place to go if you want to do a modern take on the traditional Hindu festival of Holi. Tourists come from all over the world to play Holi at Pushkar. Aside from that, practically everyone in the neighbourhood is out on the streets, playing, dancing, and singing!

2. Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Holi is highly regarded in Mathura, and for obvious reasons. After all, why shouldn't a location be known for the festival that originated there? Mathura is a popular pilgrimage destination for believers, especially around Holi, because it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Mathura's temples organise extravagant festivals to commemorate the festival. In Mathura cities of Barsana and Nandgaon, Lathmar Holi is a unique manner of celebrating the festival. The Holi celebrations begin 4-5 days before the actual day of Holi.

3. Udaipur, Rajasthan

On the eve of Holi, known as 'Holika Dahan,' when the local Maharaja lights a ceremonial bonfire in the central courtyard to signal the commencement of the celebrations, the royal palace in Udaipur is the best place to be. Following that, guests are invited to return for cocktails and a magnificent supper, which is followed by a firework display. The morning after, foreign visitors meet in abundance in the 'chowk' below the nearby Jagdish temple to play with 'gulal' colours.

4. Sangla, Himachal Pradesh

Have you ever wondered how mountain people celebrate Holi? Holi in Sangla, on the other hand, is the ideal location for experiencing Holi in the Himalayan style. In Sangla, Holi is celebrated for a week. Sangla has it all, from the entire village assembling, singing and dancing, to eating, drinking, and partying together. Aside from the colourful celebration, the holiday also features a week-end prayer to the local deity.

So, pick your favourite vacation spot and rejoice in the joy with colours that will paint your skin and colour your soul with joy. Whatever you do, you will have a one-of-a-kind experience that will enrich your visit and leave you with a lasting impression of the festival.

Also Read: 3 Places in Mathura that serve delicious sweet treats