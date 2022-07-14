4 Fitness lessons you need to learn from Malaika Arora

Who doesn’t drool over Malaika Arora's elegance and slender figure? Even in her forties, she manages to keep herself fit and her skin beautiful. A brief glance through Malaika Arora's social media feed will provide you with enough fitness inspiration to get you started on your workout adventure. Everyone wants to know what she did to achieve that gorgeous body. To get to where she is now, she has incorporated numerous forms of exercise into her daily regimen, including Pilates, yoga, the gym, and a balanced diet.

Here we bring you 4 lessons that you need to learn from Malaika Arora Khan for that fitness figure you have been wanting.

1. Put on some comfortable gym clothing

From simple gym clothes to fashion-forward outfits, Arora's gym wardrobe illustrates that you can look amazing while working out. You may even achieve a terrific gym look with the correct attire. The best workout equipment is usually extremely sturdy, allowing you to get a lot of use out of it.

2. Love for superfoods

Many superfoods contain particular compounds, antioxidants, and minerals that may aid in weight loss, in addition to supporting overall health. Even Malaika's obsession with superfoods is no longer a mystery. The diva travels with a bag of almonds as a snack, and she has shared photographs of her mid-trip snack on social media.

3. Intense and productive workout

To keep her slim-trim and finely toned physique, the stunning actress makes sure she works out every day. She begins her workout by starting with cardio, followed by pilates and strength exercises. She also does yoga every day and always tries to push her limits. This also keeps her healthy on the inside and gives her a long-lasting shine from the outside.

4. Stretching for the days when you don't feel like working out

No matter what justifications we make, sticking to an exercise regimen can feel tough at times for the simple reason that we don't feel like it. On such days, though, Arora is always seen attending a full-body stretch class. You could get bored with the same routine; therefore, the actress attempts to keep herself engaged in varied fitness activities to relieve the monotony.

If you're still trying to figure out your fitness programme, the actress provides you even more reason to give it a shot and push your limits in order to attain the body you've always wanted.

