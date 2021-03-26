4 Food Bloggers share their go-to Holi recipes

We bring to you some delicious Holi recipes from popular food bloggers. Have a colorful and safe Holi!

The sweet smell of spring brings with it, the first festival of the season – Holi. Also known as the festival of colors, Holi has brightened the mood of Indians all over the world, and has at least temporarily, lifted the gloom set by the stressful days of the pandemic – Covid – 19. Well, to make your Holi all the more cheerful, we bring to you some recipes by experts and food enthusiasts. Do let us know if you get to try some!

Rose Pista Kulfi by @eatsbyramya

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

1 tbsp cornstarch

Seeds from 2 cardamom pods or 1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp rose essence or 1 Tbsp rosewater

2 tbsp honey

2 saffron strands

Sweetener to taste (I used @thehealthygeek Lucuma

2 tbsp almond milk

Chopped pistachios to garnish

Method:

1. Combine the cornflour and 1 tbsp warm almond milk in small bowls and set aside

2. Combine saffron and 1 tbsp warm milk in another bowl answer aside

3. To a saucepan, add 1/4 cup Greek yogurt and heat until warm. Add in the cornstarch slurry and combine. Add in the remaining ingredients and combine on medium flame until it’s well mixed.

4. Pour into popsicle molds or small steel cups and pop a stick into it!

Rose Thandai Latte by @rasoikigupshup

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Rose syrup aka Roohafza

2 tbsp Water

Ice Cubes

1/2 Cup Milk( Add only Thandai Mix no sugar)

Method:

Mix all of it together

Rose Dalgona by @zheelicious

Recipe:

Ingredients:

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp rose syrup

Sugar to taste

Milk of choice

Ice

Tips:

I buy my rose syrup from Patel brother.

Rose petals are from Rose Dose official.

If you don’t have a frother or hand mixer, you can do this in a stand mixer.

I used 2% milk, but any nut milk will taste good.

If you can’t find rose syrup you can use rose water, but you won’t get the pink color or sweetness from it. It will just taste and smell like rose

Method:

1. Add heavy whipping cream, sugar, and rose syrup to a bowl.

2. With a frother or hand mixer mix until the mixture has peaks and is stiff. Be sure to not over mix, else it will start separating and become grainy.

3, In a glass add ice and milk. Top it off with the rose whipped cream.

4, Mix and enjoy!

Turmeric Tea Cookies by @milkandcardamom

Recipe:

Ingredients

1/2 cup (113 g) unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup (30 g) powdered sugar

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp ground cardamom

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup (72 g) almond meal

1 1/2 cups (156 g) all-purpose flour

ICING

2 tsp milk

small pinch of saffron (optional)

5 tbsp (40 g) powdered sugar

edible flowers (optional)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F (163°F) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, add the butter, powdered sugar, turmeric, cardamom, and salt, and whisk until well combined. Add the vanilla and almond meal and mix for 1 minute.

3. Fold in the flour until you have a smooth cookie dough.

4. Take 2 tablespoons (30 g) of dough, roll it into a smooth ball and place on a parchment-lined baking pan, placing each cookie 2 inches (5 cm) apart. Repeat until you have used up all of the dough.

5. Place the baking sheet into the freezer for 10 minutes.

6. Bake the cookies for 20-25 minutes or until the bottoms are just golden brown. Cool completely on a rack.

7. Make the icing by adding the milk and saffron to a small bowl and mix it well.

8. Set it aside for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, add powdered sugar and the saffron milk and mix until you have a smooth icing.

9. Dip the top of each cooled cookie into the icing and place it on a tray. Top with edible flowers and wait for 10-15 for the icing to set before serving.

Credits :Instagram

