4 Foods that are naturally enriched with anti-depressant properties

We all feel sad and depressed at some point in time! Most people choose to tackle such bluish feelings by binge eating and destroying their health and then regret it later. While indulgence in such sugary laden treats can provide with utmost comfort at that time, it can take a toll on your well-being. But you don’t have to fret anymore since there are varied wholesome foods that are dripped in mood-boosting chemical serotonin, makes the brain more active, tackles your mood disorders and fight off the depression without even hampering your health. Read on to find out the foods that are naturally enriched with anti-depressant properties. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are enriched with the goodness of multiple nutrients like omega 3s, amino acids, iron, and B Vitamins that are vital for smooth cognitive functions. These tiny seeds ensure optimal functioning of the neurotransmitter and aid in producing serotonin in the body which further keeps you in good mood and decrease the signs of depression.

Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes are an incredible source of multiple nutrients like carbohydrates and are further enriched with L-tryptophan which is touted to prevent depression and anxiety. Sweet potatoes not only keep a tab on high blood sugar levels but also aid in combatting high-stress levels. Do munch on sweet potato chaat whenever you are feeling melancholy.

Broccoli This humble vegetable contains vital nutrients that are significant for the smooth functioning of the body. Right from Vitamin B6 and protein to calcium- Broccoli contains all the essential nutrients that are prominent to promote relaxation and a happy mood. Can stir fry with other veggies to reap the maximum benefits.