4 Gluten free healthy dessert recipes that you can indulge in all Summer

Summer is here as much as we want to escape the heat and indulge in sinful cravings, we need to look out for our health and curb some of our cravings in order to remain fit. Here is a better alternative as provided by dietician Vidhi Chawla by giving us 4 exclusive gluten free dessert recipes to indulge in this summer.

How to make your summer diet more interesting and flavourful? Ask dietician Vidhi Chawla who had a chance to share with us 4 exclusive gluten-free dessert recipes that you can enjoy guilt-free all summer!

Dessert can be difficult to come by when you are on a gluten-free diet. However, just because you eat gluten-free doesn't mean you're limited in what you can eat. There are many recipes out there that are totally gluten free and much healthier. So, below are some mentioned healthy gluten free desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ragi Cake

When compared to rice and other grains, ragi has more dietary fibre. As a result, ragi is an excellent remedy for digestive issues. Ragi also helps you prevent overeating by keeping you full for longer and thereby suppressing your appetite.

Ingredients: 3 cups ragi powder, 2 cups jaggery powder, ½ tsp soda, a pinch sea salt, 1 cup unsalted butter, 2 cups low fat milk.

Method: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Using parchment paper, cover the bottom of a pan and butter it. Take a medium microwave proof bowl, and add ragi powder, jaggery powder, a pinch of salt, unsalted butter, milk, place some semi sweetened chocolate chips and mix it well. Then transfer it to a prepared pan and bake the cake for 30-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean and the sides begin to fall away from the plate. Before serving, allow it to cool fully.

Blueberry cream sticks

Blueberries are a well-known berry that is highly beneficial to the body. It contains a lot of fibre, vitamin C, and vitamin K, but it’s low in calories. Blueberries' antioxidants have been shown to minimise oxidative damage to negative LDL cholesterol, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Ingredients: 2 cup fresh blueberries, 2/3 cup jaggery powder, 2/3 cup water, ¼ heavy whipping creams, 4 freezer pop moulds, cups or wooden sticks.

Method: To make sugar syrup, mix sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring constantly to dissolve the sugar. Allow it to cool fully before using. Meanwhile, coarsely mash blueberries in a mixing bowl; whisk in cream and sugar syrup. Fill paper cups or moulds with the mixture. Holders for the top moulds, if you're using cups, place foil on top and poke the sticks through the foil. Freeze for at least 30 minutes. Allow 10 minutes before serving for the pops to come to room temperature.

Pineapple smooth ice-cream

Pineapples contain a number of vitamins and minerals. They're especially high in vitamin C and manganese. Pineapples are also high in antioxidants, which can help to minimise the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Ingredients: 3 ½ cups frozen pineapple, ¾ cup coconut milk, 2 tbsp. honey

Method: In the bowl of a food processor equipped with the blade attachment, combine all of the ingredients. Scrape down the sides as needed and blend until smooth. You will pipe into ice cream cones or dishes if you want to serve the soft look. As soon as the ice cream melts, serve immediately. Set in a covered jar and freeze when you do not eat immediately.

Coconut yoghurt bar

Yoghurt is a perfect source of probiotics (an ingredient that contains live bacteria). These healthy bacteria have been shown to increase gut activity, calm inflamed digestive systems, and treat upset stomachs. It also enhances our natural beauty and helps us to boost immunity as well.

Ingredients: 1 cup coconut yoghurt, ¼ cup coconut flakes, and 4-5 sliced mangoes for topping, 3-4 sliced strawberry, date syrup or maple syrup, 1 chocolate bar.

Method: Use parchment paper to cover a tray, baking dish, or sheet pan. Make a thin layer of yoghurt by spreading it out. Sprinkle the blueberries and coconut in an even layer on top of the crumbled chocolate bar. Allow the yoghurt to set in the freezer for at least an hour before breaking it up into bite-sized parts. Freeze the yoghurt chunks in an airtight jar and enjoy!

