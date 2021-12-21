4 Gorgeous Christmas cake recipes that will leave your guests drooling

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas and if Figgy pudding and some yule log Christmas cake has been on your mind, then we’re here with the perfect recipes for you. Those who are wondering about the tradition behind the classic Christmas cake should know that quintessentially, British convention dictates that plum porridge be prepared on Christmas Eve. It was meant as a way to line their tummies after the fast.

However, what began as a porridge with dried fruit, honey and spices has now evolved into the tempting X-mas cake. This luscious dessert is now cooked in several nations worldwide and almost every region has a different style of Christmas cake. While some prefer adding aromatic spirits to their fruitcakes, others use strong liqueur like rum, brandy or whisky. Now without further ado, take a look at some gorgeous recipes for X-mas cake.

A decadent and moist fruit cake

A lot of people choose to soak the nuts and fruit in liqueur for months on end before they start baking. But if you can't fathom being so patient, then this speedy recipe is for you. It doesn't require you to soak the fruit overnight, which makes this a scrummy dessert you can make even if you're faced with unexpected dinner guests. While the fruit cake can be eaten by itself, you can also slather it with velvety custard for a toothsome mouthful. It can be made and set aside for a few days as well. Feel free to skip the alcohol if you're making it for your children and go big on the decorations for a fabulous dish!

Jamaican Black Christmas Rum Fruit Cake

If you've been craving your rum X-mas cake all season, there's no better way to do it then make a Jamaican black rum cake. It is so incredibly rich in flavor and aromatic, that your guests are sure to be pleased with your baked confection. While rum or whisky is a conventional choice, should you covet a bit of spice in your cooking or adore citrus flavors, you can experiment with different types of alcohol. Orange liqueur is deemed an excellent choice, as is Cherry brandy or amaretto which is frequently used in Italian desserts.

Bûche de Noël or Yule log cake

Step away from convention and cook up a French Christmas dessert with the yule log cake. It has been a classic dish in France and has been popularly known as the Bûche de Noël. This is essentilly a rich sponge cake roll that has a sinful chocolate butter cream filling. Apart from its delectable flavor, it is also stunningly decked up which makes it a great choice for your Christmas dinner. It is relatively easy to make and a great alternative to the iconic plum cake.

Christmas Fruit Cake in a Pressure Cooker

If baking has been on your mind, but you don’t happen to have an oven or OTG at home, then fret not. This is the perfect recipe for you. This rich confection can be cooked in a pressure cooker that’s easily found in most Indian homes, so feel free to whip up this cake in no time at all!

