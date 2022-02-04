4 Gorgeous desserts from Spain you must try at least once in your life

The best part about Spanish confections is that they are uncomplicated when it comes to the cooking techniques, yet the flavor is incomparable. It would be safe to say that visiting Spain just so you can walk down to a classic pasteleria or quaint bakery and order up Polvorones or Goxua is the dream. But if this seems farfetched at the moment, then you can recreate these recipes in your own kitchen. Take a look at 4 desserts that offer you a taste of Spain on your palate.

Turrón

Conventionally made during X-mas this is a delectable almond nougat that melts in your mouth. Its core ingredients are almonds, honey and a crunchy rice cereal that gives it a lovely texture. The nougat is graced with oodles of chocolate which lends it a rich flavor. Many people choose to refrigerate it for nearly 6 hours to ensure it cools perfectly before dishing it up.

Polvorones

One of the most divine creations in all of Spain, Polvorones take the meaning of cookies to the next level. They have a delightful texture and crumble much like shortbread. Many recipes show them being garnished with sugar dust at the end to make these saccharine delights even more appealing.

Goxua or Double cream Dessert

If you wish to leave your diet behind then this sinful dessert is for you. Just as Tiramisu is revered in Italy, the Spanish adore their Goxua. Much like the English trifle, this is a layered treat that is exceptionally creamy. This has boozy ladyfingers, a rich custard and is topped with caramelised sugar. Certain restaurants tend to dish this up with dulce de leche to add the cherry on the top.

Flan

The flan is arguably the most popular dessert in all of Spain, for this vanilla laced treat is simple yet delicious. If you adore a sticky caramel that sauce then this one will win your heart. It can be made in one big dish or even in smaller containers for each of your guests if you are planning a fancy dinner for close friends or family.

